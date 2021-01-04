Jennifer Bolton Joins First Northwest Bancorp as SVP, SR. Director - Digital Marketing

/EIN News/ -- PORT ANGELES, Wash., Jan. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ: FNWB) (“Company”), the holding company for First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Port Angeles (“First Federal”), today announced that Jennifer Bolton has joined First Federal’s management team as Senior Vice President, Sr. Director – Digital Marketing.



“Jennifer Bolton is a skilled marketing leader with deep digital expertise. She will play an integral role in driving and supporting our strategic initiatives,” said Derek Brown, EVP, Chief HR, and Marketing Officer. “Even in a challenging year, First Federal has delivered strong results which enables us to invest in new opportunities and team expansion including this new digital marketing role. We welcome Jennifer to our team and looking forward working with her.”

"First Federal has an impressive legacy of customer service, employee empowerment, and community involvement. I am excited to collaborate with the team on digital initiatives to accelerate growth and delight our customers,” said Bolton. Bolton has over 25 years of experience in marketing and digital product management. Prior to joining First Federal, she was the Sr. Director of Marketing for Koverse, a data intelligence company serving global leaders in diverse industries including finance. Additionally, Bolton has held leadership roles at several successful local startups including Smartsheet, F5 Networks, and Allrecipes.com.

About the Company

First Northwest Bancorp, a Washington corporation, is a bank holding company which primarily engages in the business activity of its subsidiary, First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Port Angeles. First Federal is a community-oriented financial institution serving Clallam, Jefferson, Kitsap, Whatcom, and King counties in Washington, through its Seattle lending center and ten full-service branches. Our business and operating strategy is focused on building sustainable earnings through hiring experienced bankers, geographic expansion, and diversifying our loan product mix, expanding our deposit product offerings that deliver value-added solutions, enhancing existing services and digital service delivery channels, and enhancing our infrastructure to support the changing needs and expectations of our customers.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain matters discussed in this press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements relate to, among other things, expectations of the business environment in which we operate, projections of future performance, perceived opportunities in the market, potential future credit experience, and statements regarding our mission and vision. These forward-looking statements are based upon current management expectations and may, therefore, involve risks and uncertainties. Our actual results, performance, or achievements may differ materially from those suggested, expressed, or implied by forward-looking statements as a result of a wide variety or range of factors including, but not limited to: increased competitive pressures; changes in the interest rate environment; the credit risks of lending activities; changes in general economic conditions and conditions within the securities markets; legislative and regulatory changes; and other factors described in the Company’s latest Annual Report on Form 10-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC")-which are available on our website at www.ourfirstfed.com and on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.

Any of the forward-looking statements that we make in this Press Release and in the other public statements we make may turn out to be incorrect because of the inaccurate assumptions we might make, because of the factors illustrated above or because of other factors that we cannot foresee. Because of these and other uncertainties, our actual future results may be materially different from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements made by or on our behalf and the Company's operating and stock price performance may be negatively affected. Therefore, these factors should be considered in evaluating the forward-looking statements, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. We do not undertake and specifically disclaim any obligation to revise any forward-looking statements to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements. These risks could cause our actual results for fiscal 2020 and beyond to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements by, or on behalf of, us and could negatively affect the Company’s operations and stock price performance.

Contact:

Derek Brown

EVP, Chief HR & Marketing Officer

(360) 417-3107

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/922f2516-728a-43a8-b4bd-f48b4c0a0d9a