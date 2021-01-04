Japan Windows and Doors Market witnessing at a CAGR of 5.6% and to Reach $14267 Million by 2023
Japan Windows and doors market is projected to reach at $14267 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2017 to 2023.PORTLAND, OREGON , UNITED STATES, January 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Japan Windows and doors market was valued at $9,756 million in 2016, and is projected to reach at $14267 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2017 to 2023. Doors market is expected to be the leading contributor to the Japans windows and doors market.
Advancements by market players, rise in residential & non-residential construction activities, and surge in home remodeling expenditure foster the market growth. However, high cost of eco-friendly products is projected to hinder the market growth. Rapid urbanization and industrialization in Japan, rise in consumer spending on home improvement, and growth in new construction activities are expected to provide opportunities for market development.
The Japan windows market is segmented based on material type into wood, metal, and plastic. In 2016, the wood segment accounted for around 43% of the total windows market revenue, owing to the high dimensional stability and durability & resistance to fire and chemicals, often preferred in the commercial sector. The plastic segment is expected to witness increased usage in light commercial and institutional applications, registering the highest growth rate during the forecast period.
The Japan doors market is segmented based on material type into wood, metal, glass, fiberboard, fiberglass, and vinyl. In 2016, the wood segment accounted for around 25% of the total doors market revenue, owing to high dimensional stability and durability & resistance to fire and chemicals offered by wood, often preferred in the commercial sector. The fiberboard segment is anticipated to witness increased usage in residential applications, growing at the highest CAGR of 6.1%.
Key Findings of the Japan Windows and Doors Market:
Leading players profiled in the report include Atrium Corporation, Arbo Windows, LIXIL Group Corporation, M SORA, Nabtesco Corporation, NENDO, Open Door Inc., Sankyo Tateyama Inc., WUXI FEILONG DOOR INDUSTRY CO. LTD., and YKK AP Inc.
