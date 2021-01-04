Bitcoin Trading Bot from Insider Protocol Cryptocurrency Ecosystem

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Jan. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recently, Insider Protocol released its newest trading platform with an internal IPRO asset. There are a lot of projects with trading bots now, but none of them are showing the trading statement. Insider Protocol trading bot at the moment works only with the BTC/USDT trading pair using three trading algorithms for different trading periods (short-term, midterm, and long-term), but soon will be available algorithms for other trading pairs as ETH, LTC, and XMR.



This is a new ecosystem from the Mechanics of the Future developer team, which is being created with an emphasis on the real anonymity of storing any sums of money in crypto with the impossibility of tracking transactions. The team has set a very high bar for quality and wants to surpass everyone's favorite Monero. While the Insider Protocol project blockchain is being developed ERC20 protocol is temporarily being used. There are several quite big projects like EOS, Binance etc. have used and are still using ERC20 while their own Blockchains are being prepared for release.

The main part of the project is an opportunity to join the liquidity of one of the trading pools and get profit from the trading of the bot which based on a neural network. This is the first ICO which was started already where users not only just buy and hold the asset but also use it for trading with Bitcoin trading bot.

Trading bot algorithms use the LAYERING technique which allows moving the price in the right direction by artificial provocation and subsequent activation of large orders of trading bots of the exchanges themselves. The algorithms for the operations of bots on exchanges are well known to the developers of the Insider Protocol project, and that is why the trading bot will constantly take a part of the profit of the exchanges, despite the negative trading days.

Depending on the chosen Trading Investment Deposit (TID) option users must indicate the trading period, trading amount, and just activate the trading. But trading will start only on the next day starting from 00:01 UTC.

During the trading, the user will be able to see all profits or losses in real-time, as well as in a detailed table and on charts for each option.

Insider Protocol project has its own trading platform with an internal IPRO asset. A neural network-based platform controls the opening and closing of trading positions, as well as constant variation and recalculation of the value of the positions themselves.

The Mechanics of the Future team is also working on an anonymous alternative to Local Bitcoins without using KYC, first decentralized exchange, and finishing preparations for a new type of DEFI project with several more projects for a single anonymous Insider Protocol ecosystem.

Trading statement video of one of the trading accounts on the BitMEX exchange can be found here:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=P-MiW13Rte8

Media contact

Company: Insider Protocol

Contact: Media Team

E-mail: admin@insiderprotocol.com

Website: https://insiderprotocol.com

Telegram: https://t.me/insiderprotocol

Twitter: https://twitter.com/InsiderProtocol