Assure Holdings Announces Filing of S-1 Resale Registration Statement

/EIN News/ -- DENVER, Jan. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Assure Holdings Corp. (the “Company” or “Assure”) (TSXV: IOM; OTCQB: ARHH) announces that it has filed a resale registration statement on Form S-1 (the “Registration Statement”) with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) to register the resale of shares of common stock issued and issuable upon the exercise of warrants (the “Securities”) issued in the Company’s private placement transaction, which closed on December 1, 2020. The Registration Statement was filed under the terms of a registration rights agreement to register the resale of the Securities by certain selling shareholders named in the Registration Statement under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended.



The Registration Statement relating to these Securities has been filed with the SEC, but has not yet been declared effective. These Securities may not be sold nor may offers to buy be accepted until the Registration Statement becomes effective. The Registration Statement is subject to amendment and completion. Copies of the Registration Statement (and the preliminary prospectus contained therein) and may be obtained from the Company by request at Assure Holdings Corp., 4600 S. Ulster St, Suite 1225, Denver, Colorado 80237 or by email at Scott.Kozak@assureiom.com or by visiting https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1798270/000110465920140598/0001104659-20-140598-index.htm.

This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any offer or sale of any securities, in any state or jurisdiction in which the offer, solicitation, or sale of securities would be unlawful. The securities being offered have not been approved or disapproved by the SEC or any Canadian securities commission, nor has any such regulatory authority passed upon the accuracy or adequacy of the Registration Statement.

About Assure Holdings

Assure Holdings Corp. is a Colorado-based company that works with neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to provide a turnkey suite of services that support intraoperative neuromonitoring activities during invasive surgeries. Assure employs its own staff of technologists and uses its own state-of-the-art monitoring equipment, handles 100% of intraoperative neuromonitoring scheduling and setup, and bills for all technical services provided. While Assure focuses primarily on supporting spinal and vascular surgeries, plans are in place to support other classes of medicine that rely on the standard of care that intraoperative neuromonitoring provides. Assure Neuromonitoring is recognized as providing the highest level of patient care in the industry and has earned the Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval®. For more information, visit the company’s website at www.assureneuromonitoring.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including, but not limited to: the Registration Statement; the Securities; the filing of the Registration Statement with the SEC and the comments with respect to strategies, expectations, planned operations, and future actions of the Company. Forward-looking statements may generally be identified by the use of the words "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "should," "could," "would," "may," "will," "believes," "estimates," "potential," "target," or "continue" and variations or similar expressions. These statements are based upon the current expectations and beliefs of management and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: the SEC may not be declared effective by the SEC; the Securities may not be registered under the Securities Act; the Registration Statement may be amended; the uncertainty surrounding the spread of COVID-19 and the impact it will have on the Company’s operations and economic activity in general; that the Company’s actions taken during the COVID-19 health crisis will be effective; and the risks and uncertainties discussed in our most recent annual and quarterly reports filed with the Canadian securities regulators and available on the Company’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com, which risks and uncertainties are incorporated herein by reference. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, Assure does not intend, and undertakes no obligation, to update any forward-looking statements to reflect, in particular, new information or future events.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contact

Scott Kozak, Investor and Media Relations

Assure Holdings Corp.

1-720-287-3093

Scott.Kozak@assureiom.com