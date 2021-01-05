Emadeddin Muntasser Sends Letter to the U.S. State Department Petitioning Against Immunity for Accused War Criminal
WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA , UNITED STATES, January 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Emadeddin Muntasser, an entrepreneur, human rights activist, and the president of the Democracy and Human Rights Foundation, recently sent a letter to the United States Department of State on the topic of immunity for accused war criminal, Khlalifa Haftar.
The letter was dated December 16, 2020, and the subject line of the letter read, “U.S. Court Request for DOS Position on Immunity for Accused War Criminal.” It was specifically addressed to Mr. David Schenker, Assistant Secretary of Near Eastern Affairs in the U.S. State Department.
The purpose of the letter was to petition the United States government not to grant immunity to Khlalifa Haftar, an accused war criminal, from being prosecuted on war crimes.
Emadeddin Muntasser’s letter makes clear his opposition to the defense’s claim that Khlalifa Haftar should be granted immunity since he is currently acting in a capacity of “head of state.” Muntasser notes that as the U.S. government has never acknowledged Khlalifa Haftar to be the head of state in Libya, he believes this claim to be irrelevant.
Muntasser goes on to describe Khlalifa Haftar as a “renegade warlord” and “accused war criminal” who has no legitimate claim to immunity of any kind.
To make his case on behalf of the Democracy and Human Rights Foundation, Emadeddin Muntasser spends a healthy portion of the letter listing a summary of the heinous crimes Khlalifa Haftar has committed. Such crimes include waging a military coup against Libyan officials in 2014, flouting UN resolutions imposing an arms embargo on Libya, violating U.S. policy prohibiting the sale of crude oil outside official channels, ordering extra judicial killings, and ordering the militia to commit war crimes against prisoners and the people of Libya. Overall, Muntasser claims that Khlalifa Haftar has been responsible for the deaths of thousands of Libyans, not to mention the other crimes listed.
Human rights activist Emadeddin Muntasser concludes the letter by reminding the United States of its legacy in supporting freedom and democracy around the world. Muntasser urges the U.S. Department of State to recognize what is at stake, not only for Libya but also for the United States and its reputation as a country that will stand up to tyrants and help populations living under authoritarian regimes.
Overall, Emadeddin Muntasser asks the Department of State to do the right thing and support the cause of justice with regards to the question of immunity for accused war criminal, Khlalifa Haftar.
About Emadeddin Muntasser
Emadeddin Muntasser is a native of Libya, born in Tripoli; however, he emigrated to the United States in 1981. Muntasser went on to earn a Bachelor of Science degree with honors and a Master’s Degree in Electrical Engineering and Artificial Intelligence from Worcester Polytechnic Institute. Upon graduating, he decided to start his own retail and real estate business and has been an entrepreneur ever since. Outside of work, Muntasser is a passionate activist and the president of the Democracy and Human Rights Foundation, where he fights for a variety of human rights causes in Libya, North Africa, and beyond.
Emadeddin Muntasser
About Emadeddin Muntasser
