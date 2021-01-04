TRUiC announces $5000 scholarship to help young entrepreneurs
TRUiC’s new scholarship program will award $5000 to any young entrepreneur studying a degree in Business or Entrepreneurship.ANN ARBOR , MICHIGAN , UNITED STATES, January 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TRUiC (The Really Useful Information Company) recently announced their new Young Entrepreneurship Scholarship program, which honors the growth and progress of aspiring entrepreneurs studying higher education in Business. Applications are around the corner and TRUiC is excited to open application doors, which start January 25 until March 1.
The scholarship program will dedicate a generous investment of $5000 to the scholarship program, which will be available for the academic year of 2021 to 2022. The subject area is specifically focused on a higher education in Business and Entrepreneurship, covering some of the following eligible major subjects: Accounting, Business Administration, Finance, International Business, Management, Marketing, and more.
Applicants will need to ensure they are eligible before applying for TRUiC’s scholarship program, which involves various criteria, namely, being a high school senior, graduate, or current college undergraduate. Additionally, applicants need to plan to enroll as a full time (two-or-four-year) undergraduate at an accredited college, university, or vocational-technical school for the full academic year of 2021 to 2022.
TRUiC’s goal is to share information and lessons learned from their experiences in building a business. Educating and assisting thousands of business owners every month, their platform shares free business resources and review guides of various service providers to assist business owners in choosing the right option for their business.
Some of TRUiC’s resources and tools include finding the right business idea, creating a business plan, how to form various types of businesses like LLCs, Corporations, Partnerships, or Sole Proprietorships, other tools includes logo makers, a business name generator, operating agreement tool, and more.
Popular Business Scholarships Right Now
GoSkills is a company with the aim to help others learn business skills by providing flexible training. Their Be The Boss Scholarship is women-only, open to all high school and college female students aspiring to start their own business. Their program runs twice per year, offering two awards, valued at $2000 each. Deadlines for applications are in the Fall, September 15, and Spring, March 15.
Verizon Business at Go.Verizon.com is offering a Young Entrepreneurship Scholarship for college and university students who want to start a business. While applicants can apply for any major subject, the scholarship only allows residents of Delaware, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, and Washington, D.C. Other eligibility requirements include a GPA of 3.0 or higher, an application essay or video, and high school or university transcripts. The scholarship is valued at $1000 and the deadline is May 31.
The S P Jain School of Global Management offers 10 awards to the value of $10,000. Grants are awarded for undergraduate and graduate tri-city business degrees, and depending on the type of qualification the awards can cover full tuition fees. When applying for the bachelor’s program applicants need to have a minimum of 12 years of schooling completed and a college/university diploma for the master’s program; any subject is allowed. The application deadline is July 31.
The University Network (TUN) is offering the Business Plan Scholarship to young business-minded students (international and domestic) who are enrolled or planning to enroll as a full-time university student, specifically the semester they will need the scholarship fund for. Application requirements include a personal essay and statement. The amount awarded is $1,000 and the deadline is December 15.
With other business scholarships available right now, applicants can select from a diverse list of offerings. Among the above, TRUiC’s Young Entrepreneurship Scholarship program offers a flexible business program backed by a team of experienced entrepreneurs. Interested applicants can visit TRUiC’s website for more information, and the winner will be announced on April 26, 2021.
About TRUiC
TRUiC (The Really Useful Information Company) is a US-based company started by a group of entrepreneurs. With a diverse team, TRUiC offers various easy-to-understand and actionable resources, tools, guides, and more on how to start and build a business. Helping thousands of entrepreneurs every month, and offering free resources, TRUiC also provides reviews about various service providers with reduced prices on their packages.
