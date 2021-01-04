Coronavirus - Zimbabwe: COVID-19 Update (3rd January 2021)
As at 03 January 2021, Zimbabwe had 15 265 confirmed cases, including 11 574 recoveries and 380 deaths.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health and Child Care, Zimbabwe.
