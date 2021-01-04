SunTel Technologies– A Leader in Managed IT Services in Toronto

The company provides visitors to its site with free, insightful information about Toronto IT services in its renowned blog.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, January 4, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- SunTel Technologies is pleased to announce it has become a leader in managed IT services in Toronto over the past number of years – a result of its respected blog page on the company’s website.SunTel Technologies is an established Toronto managed IT services company that provides Canadian businesses with professional, customized, and genuine IT support. The company believes ‘more uptime means a better bottom line’ and offers unprecedented customer support which nurtures long-term relationships with all clients.Recently, SunTel Technologies it has seen an influx in new and returning clients and has been hailed as a leading company in Toronto IT services . According to the founder of SunTel Technologies, Lloyd Aloysius, this is a result, in part, of the company’s renowned blog page. The page offers a host of valuable and informative information about backup services in Toronto and enables the company to be seen as a guru within the industry.“We developed our blog page quite some time ago to help consumers navigate the world of Toronto IT services,” says Aloysius. “We have been provided with extensive feedback from current and potential clients who indicate they found our blogs to be useful in their search for IT service information. We update our blog page with new articles regularly and are pleased we can be of help to consumers from across the region.”SunTel Technologies’ blog page includes articles on many topics, such as:● Developing robust dashboards● Improving the Windows 10 experience● Juice jacking● Mac ransomware● Data storage● VoIP● Web browser safety● And more!Over the course of the company’s operation, SunTel Technologies has established a variety of proven and effective managed IT services Toronto. These Toronto IT services help businesses to deploy, maintain, and protect their technology and include:● Managed Services● Business Continuity Planning● IT Consulting● Virtualization● Cloud Services● Network Management & Security● Remote IT support● And so much more!For more information about Toronto managed IT services, please visit https://www.sunteltechnologies.ca/ About the CompanySince 2007, SunTel Technologies Inc has been providing Canadian businesses with renowned IT support and communication services. The company’s powerful, flexible technology solutions and computer support delivers the exact reliability and performance needed to get the most out of a technology investment.