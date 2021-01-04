This $15 Face Mask Has a Friendly-Feature That Makes It Comfortable Enough to Wear All Day

Dony Garment Company along with other Vietnamese enterprises donated medical supplies to the US DONY MASK - premium antibacterial cloth face mask (washable, reusable) with CE, FDA, TUV Reach, DGA Certification DONY MASK - premium Covid antibacterial cloth face mask (washable, reusable) with CE, FDA, TUV Reach, DGA Certification

There are so many mask brands flooding the markets, and you don't know which fabric face mask is best for antibacterial treatment for you and your loved ones?

This year, we have found that many international buyers are seeking new suppliers based in nations outside of China to purchase reusable cloth face mask and protective clothing.” — Henry Pham, CEO of Dony Garment

HO CHI MINH, VIETNAM, January 4, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- While the Covid-19 epidemic continues its deadly rampage all across the globe, people were recommended by the Health Ministry to wear masks when going out and wash hands frequently, which would reduce the risk of infection.That is why today, we would like to introduce to you the best seller product - Through an interview about Dony Mask - the mask brand has Exclusive Distributors in Saudi Arabia, Australia, New Zealand, Belgium, Malaysia, UAE.Q: Why Is Dony Mask A Trusted Mask Brand Used Domestically And Internationally?A: Dony Garment Company, established in 2009, is a Vietnamese manufacturer mainly producing clothes of all sorts. It has been winning consumers’ hearts nationwide with exceptional quality and is now planning to extend its reach to the overseas market.Presently, Dony produces antibacterial cotton masks to meet the needs of covers in epidemic times. Dony Garment's attempts have been recognized worldwide as it meets all medical organizations’ requirements both in Vietnam and abroad.Q: How is the structure of Dony Mask?A: Dony makes only one type of mask - the antibacterial cotton face mask set. It is also one of the best reusable face masks, consisting of three layers.The outer layer is 100% waterproof and robust resistant to dust and droplets. This layer plays an essential role in preventing virus spread when people breathe or talk to each other.The middle is a filter layer that covers your nose to purify microorganisms bacteria. Notably, Dony Mask has up to three extra sub tiers to restrict threadbare to use after 30 up to 60 washes.The last one is the antibacterial fabric layer. This helps prevent bacteria with 99.99% antibacterial capacity. This is what makes Dony cloth face coverings superior to other conventional disposable filter masks.Q: Is the process of packing Dony Mask safe and achievable with the Ministry of Health?A: Since the masks are packed by hand, there are many steps involved, and the human disease can infect covers. But worry not, Dony encapsulates its products according to standard procedures.After the production process, the super-heat sealing process with E.O gas will ensure its pristine and high sanitary conditions. After sterilization, the mask can be used as soon as the user opens the package.Q: Many people believe that fabric masks are not as fashionable as disposable medical masks. So, is the Dony Mask obsolete?A: In terms of models, Dony Cotton Fabric Mask offers two variants: black and white. These are the most popular and fashionable colors that can easily combine with almost all styles of outfitsYou can choose whatever you like between both to have the protective experience. However, health experts suggest users should wear white masks to avoid sun absorption.Q: Should we wash Dony Mask by hand or by washing machine? If yes, does the mask remain antibacterial after washing?A: Unlike other mask brands, Dony Cloth Face Mask is washable both by hand and by washing machine . If you use the automatic washer, you should rinse it at 60 degrees in 30 minutes and then desiccate it for sterilization. In the case of handwashing, you can cleanse it the same way you do with normal clothes and dry it under the sun.Also, feel free to clean it up several times without fear of losing its antibacterial properties because it can be washed 60 times while still maintaining the antibacterial level of 96%.Q: Is there anything extraordinary about Dony’s masks that give them an advantage over other masks?A: Through research on bone structure, along with face-hugging structure, elastic strap up to 1: 2, Dony Mask can match several face shapes, even those with large skeletal structures. The exquisite, minimalistic form is designed to hold your face snugly, protecting you from water droplets, bacteria, fine dust, even UV rays up to 99.95%.Another brilliant aspect of Dony Mask’s structure is its ear loops. The mask ear straps are uniquely designed, extending up to 270% stretch of the regular ones.Q: What certificates has Dony Mask received?A: Dony Face Mask has been verified by prestigious world health organizations for its outstanding antimicrobial ability.This recognition has eventually granted it the Breathing Resistance certificate all thanks for its breathable level at 1.8 mmH2O, which is an excellent level. So, these masks are suitable for sportspeople who search for cotton face breathing masks.Also, it has obtained the DGA certificate issued by the French Ministry of Defense. This proves that Dony Mask is 99% COVID- resistant, and after 30 washing times, the anti-germ function is 96%.Also, it received the FDA certificate and CE certificate (Conformité Européenne). It meets all quality safety standards and is allowed to export to European markets.Plus, the Chemical Safety Certificate of (TUV REACH) confirms Dony Mask does not contain any toxic, allergens, cancer, infertility, neurological disease chemicals. So, it is incredibly unharmed for long-term use.Besides, the Global INTERTEK Certificate confirms Dony’s water resistance at 100 points and antibacterial ability that can push back 99% health risks even after being washed 60 times. It also gained 99.95 points at resistance to ultraviolet rays, equivalent to high-class anti-sunscreen cream. Therefore, it is also considered as a shield against skin burns and skin cancer.Q: Until now, to which countries DM has cooperated and exported?A: Up to now, Dony Face Mask is the wholesale antibacterial cotton mask supplier for South Africa, China, African, USA, Australia, Canada, UK, Europe, Ireland, Germany, France, United Kingdom, Netherlands, and many other countries.Recently, Dony Mask has donated 100,000 anti-drop antibacterial masks to Americans to contribute a small part to overcome Covid-19.Dony Mask is being distributed on Amazon as: "Dony Unisex 3 Layers Face Mask, Washable and Reusable with Cotton Earloops" and "Dony Unisex 3 Layers Tamarind Fabric Mask, Washable with Cotton Earloops" (with Nose Clip + Adjustable Earloops).

DONY MASK: The Covid-19 Mask - Premium Cloth Face Mask Manufacturer (washable/reusable, FDA/CE/DGA)