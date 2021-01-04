Victim Rates Soar in the Shadow Pandemic But Erica Lynn Encourages Us To Never Give Up via Innovative Tools and Tunes

Erica Lynn, Author/Speaker/Coach Never Give Up on Spotify Motivational CD by Erica Lynn

Once a distressed teen mom, Erica Lynn is now an empowerment coach and author that pushes others to find their purpose and move toward their limitless destiny.

Don't allow your limitations to hinder you, instead take One Step Beyond YOU” — Erica Lynn, Author/Speaker

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATE, January 4, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Erica Lynn hits a high note with this moving debut CD “ Never Give Up ”. Her soulful voice cries out for the voiceless. Touching on unwanted pregnancy, domestic abuse, social justice and the worldwide pandemic — Erica sheds light on emotional distress and lifts the listener out of depression.A popular empowerment and motivational speaker, Erica uses her powerful voice to bring light to what the United Nations calls the “shadow pandemic”. The global outbreak of the coronavirus has the world on lockdown, where many women are trapped with their abusers. The UN reports a staggering 20% increase in domestic violence in 2020. Erica Lynn cries out for the shut-in and abused, encouraging the listener to “Never Quit; Never Give Up”.Once a teen mom and scrappy survivor, Erica now pushes others to find their purpose and move toward their limitless destiny. Erica believes that even in these dark times you can find direction and become a light for others. Sensing the depression and hopelessness of the world in 2020, Erica took to social media with a motivational group that viewers say has them growing in their businesses, emotions and even their health.This mother of three and founder of the exceptional coaching program “1 Step Beyond U”, bellows for the downtrodden in this soul-stirring CD, mixed by Tone Worx Studios. Erica teams up with jazz guitarist Trono Hudgins and Cadillac Que Productions for this moving spoken word CD, which is best described as a war cry for the soul. Erica moans through the pain of injustice in her call for equality in the track “I Can’t Breathe”, while motivating listeners to be a bright light in “Shine.”Attendees of Erica’s conferences and workshops testify to her sermonic influence. Many credit her transformative coaching workshops and “7 Techniques of Healing” program, with giving them a new sense of “self-confidence ... and self-love”.In “Never Give Up”, Erica digs deep to give voice to underlying pain to uplift the listener.

Motivating into Your Purpose