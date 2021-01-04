The reason you must wear a mask after getting Covid-19 vaccination
The vaccine is not immediately immune to the nCoV virus and for how long is unknown.
The time is right for a better kind of face mask, and Viet Nam is the right country to provide it. Dony Mask has Exclusive Distributors in Saudi Arabia, Australia, Belgium, Malaysia, UAE, New Zealand.”HO CHI MINH, VIETNAM, January 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vaccination with the Covid-19 vaccine will minimize the risk of infection with the nCoV virus. However, according to experts, after injecting, you still need to wear a mask and apply other measures such as hand washing, social distance. Here are the reasons:
Vaccines do not provide immediate immunity
Pfizer Vaccine - BioNTech and Moderna require 2 doses given several weeks apart. Depending on the vaccine, it may take 4-6 weeks from the initial dose to achieve levels of immunity comparable to clinical trials. During this time, the person getting the vaccine may still be infected with the nCoV virus.
The real world is not like a clinical trial
Factors such as how a vaccine is stored, transported, and users can determine the actual effectiveness of a vaccine. Clinical trials evaluated individuals with stable underlying disease.
As the mass immunization campaign takes place, logistics, along with the health of each person, can affect the level of community immunity.
The threshold of community immunity remains a mystery
Community immunity occurs when a sufficient number of people are exposed to the virus, usually through vaccination, and limits the virus's ability to spread. The proportion of the population that need immunizations to achieve public immunity varies with the disease.
With measles, for example, 95% of the population needs a vaccine to limit its spread. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the community immunity threshold for Covid-19 has yet to be determined.
The immunization period of the vaccine has not been determined
The US Food and Drug Administration requires an average of 2 months of safety and efficacy data after completion of the vaccination regimen for emergency use authorization.
The effective timing of the vaccine is yet to be determined and will be monitored during immunization campaigns.
According to the World Health Organization (WHO), when the Covid-19 pandemic hit the world, with more than 1.5 million deaths, the scientific community has achieved impressive achievements.
In 10 months, the vaccine was created, tested, and deployed with over 90% effectiveness and no serious side effects.
It is imperative that all eligible individuals be immunized. Vaccination significantly reduces the risk of disease but is not yet able to end public health measures.
As we better understand Covid-19 and the effectiveness of the vaccine, we must continue to adhere to measures to reduce exposure to the nCoV virus such as wearing a face mask, washing hands, and social isolation.
