Leadership & Team Development Consultancy Change Works Releases New Research on Leadership Traits for the 21st Century

Conducted across four regions and 27 countries, this research paper reveals the emerging leadership traits and skills most in demand for the decade ahead.

BANGKOK, THAILAND, January 3, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- and London– Change Works and Performance Works are pleased to announce the release of The Enlightened Leader© - A new leadership manifesto for our times . With new research, discussions and examples, authors Paul Marks and Jeremy Blain outline the traits and skills needed for tomorrow’s best leaders today, focusing on the rise of purpose-powered, human-centred and community-driven leadership.Described as “a new leadership manifesto for our times,” the paper is based on responses from almost 2,000 senior leaders and employees across the globe in the latter part of 2020.“We wanted to discover the most important leadership traits and skills that are emerging during these changing times,” says Marks. “The pandemic has created a perfect storm of disruptors in so many ways. Never before has there been such a need for strong leadership, and it’s really not surprising to see how many leaders are struggling.”Marks and Blain are also offering virtual training and face-to-face workshops. Created for executive leaders, directors and anyone at the senior management level, the workshops are designed for people of all ages and levels of experience.“Our training will help you take action no matter how long you’ve been on the job,” adds Blain. We can help you unlearn the way you’ve always done things and relearn what needs to be done. But we don’t just focus on the theoretical aspects. We provide you with plenty of suggested actions to get you started.”For more information, or to download this remarkable research paper, visit the website at https://www.changeworksltd.co.th/the-enlightened-leader/ About Change Works and Performance WorksLocated in Bangkok and London, Change Works and Performance Works are renowned leadership and team development consultancies providing services to organisations across South East Asia and Europe. Part of a global network of leadership and change management consultants, executive coaches, facilitators and learning specialists, Change Works and Performance Works partner with businesses to build leadership and team capacity that will succeed in a disruptive and dynamic ever-changing world.Change Works and Performance Works has strategic partners in more than 30 countries around the globe and are able to offer consulting and leadership and team development solutions in 12 languages.Contact InformationJeremy BlainPerformance WorksLondon and Singaporeinfo@performanceworks.global+44 7483272471 or +65 90693291