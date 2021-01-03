Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Governor Abbott Statement On Fatal Church Shooting In Starrville

January 3, 2021 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today issued a statement following reports of a fatal shooting at Starville Methodist Church in Starrville, leaving one dead and injuring several others. 

"Our hearts are with the victims and the families of those killed or injured in this terrible tragedy. I am grateful for the law enforcement officers who apprehended the suspect, and I ask Texans to join Cecilia and me in praying for those affected by this horrific shooting. The State of Texas is working closely with first responders and local officials to ensure that justice is served and that the Starrville community has the resources it needs during this time."

