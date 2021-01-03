Protectly Develops Partnership with 3PE to Deliver N95 Masks When it Matters Most

The partnership enables American businesses and individuals to purchase N95 masks made in the USA.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, January 3, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Protectly .co (Protectly) is pleased to announce it has formed a partnership with Pacific PPE Corp (3PE) to deliver N95 masks to consumers at a time when they are most needed.Headquartered in Portland, OR, Protectly is a reliable source of personal protective equipment (PPE) which offers the most comprehensive selection of N95 masks online. The company offers fast shipping nationwide and is the ultimate solution for consumers who wonder what N95 masks are made in the USA and where they can buy N95 masks online.In the company’s most recent news, Protectly is excited to announce it has partnered with 3PE to offer the highly sought-after NIOSH N95 mask to consumers from across the nation. Recently, 3PE was granted official NIOSH approval for their N95 masks on December 18th, 2020, making their products CDC/NIOSH-listed/certified and approved for the coveted NIOSH N95 rating.“3PE invested in their manufacturing equipment early this year to help the country and world meet the ever-increasing demand for masks,” says spokesperson of Protectly, Richard Hale. “After months of rigorous testing and regulatory framework, 3PE’s N95 mask is now officially NIOSH approved, as per US standards. As such, we have developed a partnership with 3PE to proudly offer the most competitive pricing on NIOSH N95 masks made in the USA.”“With the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, consumers are often searching for what N95 masks are made in the USA and where they can buy N95 masks online,” states Hale. “With our latest partnership, consumers can feel confident they are purchasing the most effective and CDC-approved NIOSH N95 masks on the market. And, considering we are still in the grips of the battle against COVID, we are humbled to support Americans to feel safe and secure during this tumultuous time.”For more information about Protectly, please visit the company’s website at www.protectly.co About ProtectlyProtectly is a grassroots firm, started by a tight-knit team of creators and thinkers. Veterans in sourcing and distribution, the company put their heads together and realized they could source high-quality and reliable PPE for less and, as such, only works directly with reputable, FDA-registered and NIOSH-certified domestic and international manufacturers.About 3PE3PE fully designs and manufactures N95 masks in California and prides itself on being a USA manufacturer of the highest quality respirator N95 masks online. The company’s goal is to help the country meet the ever-growing demand for these masks at an affordable price-point.