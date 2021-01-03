Devin Siebold – The Comedic Relief Teachers Need During a Pandemic

The hugely popular comedian boasts over 100 million views on Facebook alone.

WINTER HAVEN, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, January 3, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hilariously entertaining comedian, Devin Siebold , is providing millions of teachers from around the world with the comedic relief they need during the ongoing COVID pandemic.Hailing from Winter Haven, Florida, Devin Siebold is a teacher-by-day and comedian-by-night who has been a comedy force since 2014. During his time both on stage and online, Siebold has won numerous comedy awards, including iHeartMedia Monster’s in the Morning Comedian of the Year and was the winner of the Boston World Series of Comedy. Additionally, Siebold has made numerous TV appearances, including Laughs on Fox, Florida’s Funniest Comedian (where he was a semi-finalist), and Comedy Central Up Next.In his latest news, Siebold has been selflessly donating his time, through posting online videos, to support teachers in their never-ending battle against COVID, online teaching, and everything in between. Siebold, for example, has garnered an impressive 100 million views on his Facebook page and over 5 million views on YouTube – showcasing comedy routines that delightfully highlight the struggles teachers are facing during this tumultuous time.“As a full-time teacher myself, I can totally appreciate how difficult it is for teachers during the ongoing pandemic,” Siebold says. “It can be extremely tough for teachers to experience joy and entertainment right now when so much has been put on their plates. The world of education is changing – almost by the minute! – and I thought it was important to provide teachers with some comedic videos to help them get through these tough times. If I can make even just 1.5 teachers laugh, I’ve reached my goal.”Through his Facebook and YouTube videos, Siebold highlights a variety of challenges teachers are facing in an intelligent and humorous way that all teachers can appreciate. Some of Devin Siebold’s video topics include:● A 2020 year in review for teachers● Teachers returning to class after lockdown● Principals addressing teacher returns to the classroom● Teacher COVID version of ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas● And so much more!Siebold also demonstrates teacher appreciation in other ways, including raising over $3,600 to fill teacher wish lists on Amazon and hosting Crying in My Car: A Podcast for Teachers, which is the top-rated teacher comedy podcast in the world.For more information about Devin Siebold, including information about future tours, please visit https://devincomedy.com About Devin SieboldDevin Siebold is a teacher, comedian, speaker, and PD presenter from Winter Haven, Florida. As a comedian, Siebold has opened for a host of famous comedians, including Peter Cetera, Gilbert Gottfried, Pauly Shore, Nick DiPaolo, Adam Ferrara, Loni Love, and many others.Siebold has also headlined many private communities and corporate events, such as Clinicon, Narcotics Anonymous, and the National Firefighters Convention in Indianapolis.