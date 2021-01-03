Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 66 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 201,423 in the last 365 days.

NEW BRANDED CONTENT CAPABILITIES ON INSTAGRAM

Branded Content Brybe.com

Branded Content on Instagram Reels Brybe.com

Instagram Revealed Several New Updates Related to Branded Content on Its Platform, Possibly Adding a Lot of Useful Features for Your Brand, and for Influencers

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, January 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Instagram is now even more committed to helping creators turn their passion into a living on their platform. In addition to new tools like badges in Live and IGTV Ads, branded content remains an important way of allowing influencers to make money. Some time ago we have been shared some updates that will make it easier for creators and brands to create, share, and amplify branded content across Instagram – and today we would like to tell you something more about them.

New Features for Branded Content

Branded Content Tag Now Available on Instagram Reels and Instagram Live

Having in mind all the FTC issues that we have all had to deal with lately, Instagram now tries even harder to ensure creators can clearly disclose when they are creating branded content – no matter what format they choose to use. To help increase transparency, the branded content tag has been launched in Reels and Instagram Live.

New Flow of Creation for Ads with Branded Content

Not so long ago Instagram has launched an option for influencers to run branded content posts as ads as a new way to amplify their brand story through the voice of creators. Branded Content ads drive value for creators, too, allowing them to gain additional visibility and discovery. Before the update, branded content ads could only be created by promoting the existing posts from creators – now Instagram is launching a new workflow where advertisers can create branded content ads without the need for creators to post organically on Instagram first. Now companies have more flexibility with fewer constraints when they want to run branded content ads. This new process has been designed with creator control in mind – influencers can approve and pause any ads published from their handle.

Branded Content Ads in Stories and with Product Tags

Branded content ads in Stories can now include tappable elements, such as @mentions, location, and hashtags. This way brands can have the access to organic Stories’ creative that is native and authentic to the Stories experience. Additionally, Instagram is introducing the ability for businesses to promote branded content posts with product tags. Until now, branded content posts from creators that included product tags were not able to be promoted. Now brands can get more value out of this content that makes it easy for people to shop directly from creators that inspire them. More and more, people are shopping directly from the creators they love on Instagram – this new ad format is another way brands can provide a seamless shopping experience on Instagram.

Age Restrictions for Branded Content

Last but not least, Instagram has also recently launched the ability for businesses and creators to set a minimum age for their branded content feed posts on Instagram. Influencers can choose to set a default minimum age or a minimum age for specific countries, or a combination of both.

What do you think about all these new functions and changes? We continue to be inspired by the creators and brands that come together to partner on Instagram, and we still consider this platform to be one of the best ones. Hopefully, with its use and via our unique influencer marketplace Brybe, you can all continue to use the power of creative content to tell your stories while growing and making a living out of influencer marketing!

Brybe Marketing Team
Brybe, Inc
+1 323-238-5638
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

Brybe for Influencers

You just read:

NEW BRANDED CONTENT CAPABILITIES ON INSTAGRAM

Distribution channels: Companies, IT Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.