NEW BRANDED CONTENT CAPABILITIES ON INSTAGRAM

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, January 3, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Instagram is now even more committed to helping creators turn their passion into a living on their platform. In addition to new tools like badges in Live and IGTV Ads, branded content remains an important way of allowing influencers to make money. Some time ago we have been shared some updates that will make it easier for creators and brands to create, share, and amplify branded content across Instagram – and today we would like to tell you something more about them.New Features for Branded ContentBranded Content Tag Now Available on Instagram Reels and Instagram LiveHaving in mind all the FTC issues that we have all had to deal with lately, Instagram now tries even harder to ensure creators can clearly disclose when they are creating branded content – no matter what format they choose to use. To help increase transparency, the branded content tag has been launched in Reels and Instagram Live.New Flow of Creation for Ads with Branded ContentNot so long ago Instagram has launched an option for influencers to run branded content posts as ads as a new way to amplify their brand story through the voice of creators. Branded Content ads drive value for creators, too, allowing them to gain additional visibility and discovery. Before the update, branded content ads could only be created by promoting the existing posts from creators – now Instagram is launching a new workflow where advertisers can create branded content ads without the need for creators to post organically on Instagram first. Now companies have more flexibility with fewer constraints when they want to run branded content ads. This new process has been designed with creator control in mind – influencers can approve and pause any ads published from their handle.Branded Content Ads in Stories and with Product TagsBranded content ads in Stories can now include tappable elements, such as @mentions, location, and hashtags. This way brands can have the access to organic Stories’ creative that is native and authentic to the Stories experience. Additionally, Instagram is introducing the ability for businesses to promote branded content posts with product tags. Until now, branded content posts from creators that included product tags were not able to be promoted. Now brands can get more value out of this content that makes it easy for people to shop directly from creators that inspire them. More and more, people are shopping directly from the creators they love on Instagram – this new ad format is another way brands can provide a seamless shopping experience on Instagram.Age Restrictions for Branded ContentLast but not least, Instagram has also recently launched the ability for businesses and creators to set a minimum age for their branded content feed posts on Instagram. Influencers can choose to set a default minimum age or a minimum age for specific countries, or a combination of both.What do you think about all these new functions and changes? We continue to be inspired by the creators and brands that come together to partner on Instagram, and we still consider this platform to be one of the best ones. Hopefully, with its use and via our unique influencer marketplace Brybe , you can all continue to use the power of creative content to tell your stories while growing and making a living out of influencer marketing!

