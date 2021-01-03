Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21B400024

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Cpl Mark Busier                            

STATION: VSP Rutland                    

CONTACT#: 802-773-9101

 

DATE/TIME: 1/1/21; 1900

INCIDENT LOCATION: Holiday Inn Rutland Town

VIOLATION: Domestic Assault

 

ACCUSED: Justin T. Pogue                                              

AGE: 26

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 1/2/21 Troopers from the VSP Rutland barracks were informed of a domestic assault that had occurred on 1/1/21 at approximately 1900 hours. Investigation into the incident revealed that Justin T. Pogue (26) had assaulted his girlfriend while staying at the Holiday Inn in Rutland. Pogue was arrested for the crime and ultimately released on a flash citation to appear in Rutland District Court on 1/4/21 at 1230 hours. 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 1/4/21; 1230           

COURT: Rutland

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A    

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Y

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

Domestic Assault / Rutland barracks

