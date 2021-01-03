Domestic Assault / Rutland barracks
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21B400024
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Cpl Mark Busier
STATION: VSP Rutland
CONTACT#: 802-773-9101
DATE/TIME: 1/1/21; 1900
INCIDENT LOCATION: Holiday Inn Rutland Town
VIOLATION: Domestic Assault
ACCUSED: Justin T. Pogue
AGE: 26
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 1/2/21 Troopers from the VSP Rutland barracks were informed of a domestic assault that had occurred on 1/1/21 at approximately 1900 hours. Investigation into the incident revealed that Justin T. Pogue (26) had assaulted his girlfriend while staying at the Holiday Inn in Rutland. Pogue was arrested for the crime and ultimately released on a flash citation to appear in Rutland District Court on 1/4/21 at 1230 hours.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 1/4/21; 1230
COURT: Rutland
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Y
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.