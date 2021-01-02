The Asian Entrepreneur Rebrands After $8m Fund Raise

/EIN News/ -- Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Jan. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Asian Entrepreneur, a media company based in Malaysia, has announced that it will be rebranding by the start of 2021 after having recently closed a total of USD $8 million in investments.

Launched by former students at Harvard University, The Asian Entrepreneur became the world’s largest business media crowd publishing platform dedicated to providing an open-access avenue for users to access and participate in the sharing of business knowledge in Asia. Through its operations and development, the platform was collectively manned by thousands of volunteer authors and editors and has produced over 1 million open-access business articles for its users.

The Asian Entrepreneur will be adopting a new brand name “Empirics” and rebranding to expand its scope beyond business as it aims to utilise its unique crowd-publishing model to produce relevant content on other diverse fields and topics in Asia. The company has also announced that it has partnered with several publishing houses to pursue wider publishing initiatives and a tech development company to expand its digital platform to integrate new services and feature offerings for its users.

The Asian Entrepreneur’s co-founder and chief strategy officer, Harshul Srivastava stated, "Our rebrand and name change signify an important point in the evolution of our organisation. Throughout our history we have delivered reliable practical insights and collective educational value to our users. The new name is much more descriptive of our ethos and aligns with our ambition to further pursue a wider knowledge project that is not limited only to the fields of business in Asia but to bring the entire collective experience and knowledge of Asia to the forefront. The rebrand is also a commitment to further offerings and solutions to continue our commitment to delivering value to our users."

The new name and rebranded operations will be implemented effective from 2021 and will be integrated across the company’s stakeholder network during the rest of the new year. The organisations founder, Melvin Poh has confirmed that the new platform shall retain its open-access model for its users and has stated, “Empirics will not dismantle the work we have done with The Asian Entrepreneur; rather, it will build on it with a more ambitious vision to facilitate a greater open exchange of the collective knowledge, experiences and insights in the region of Asia to elevate and enrich our lives.”

