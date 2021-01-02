The number of COVID-19 cases in SA is 1 073 887 with 16 726 new cases identified with a positivity rate of 33.4%. Thetotal of tests done to date is 6 659 318 with 50 110 tests conducted in the past 24 hours. Regrettably, 418 Bringing the total deaths to 28 887.
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Republic of South Africa, Department of Health.
You just read:
Coronavirus - South Africa: COVID-19 statistics in South Africa (1 January 2021)
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.