Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 85 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 201,459 in the last 365 days.

Coronavirus - South Africa: COVID-19 statistics in South Africa (1 January 2021)

The number of COVID-19 cases in SA is 1 073 887 with 16 726 new cases identified with a positivity rate of 33.4%. Thetotal of tests done to date is 6 659 318 with 50 110 tests conducted in the past 24 hours. Regrettably, 418 Bringing the total deaths to 28 887.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Republic of South Africa, Department of Health.

You just read:

Coronavirus - South Africa: COVID-19 statistics in South Africa (1 January 2021)

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.