Globalytics Tech Research Introduces Its Proprietary System For Big Data Analysis

/EIN News/ -- London, UK, Jan. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- From a report published by Market Data Forecast, the global big data market is expected to reach from US$ 138.9 billion in 2019 to US$ 229.4 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate of 11% over the forecast period. For traders and investors, the use of advanced data analytics can help them make better investment decisions to increase their profitability. Big data consists of large data volumes, its size (petabytes and exabytes) exceeds the capacity of commonly used tools to purchase, manage and process data over time. Big data can help enable businesses to increase operational efficiency and reduce costs.

Globalytics Tech Research (GTR) is a leading analytics company which develops and sells SAAS (Software-as-a-Service) trading advisory tools and applications to consumers around the world. One of the many uses of their proprietary STAR System (Software for Tracking, Analysis and Risk Assessment) is to broaden their users’ investment portfolio. By combining data analytics, machine learning, financial analysis and predictive modelling, STAR system is able to precisely predict future outcomes with high accuracy in future market trends, economical shifts and investment analysis.

“A key ingredient for STAR System’s accuracy is its ability to automatically learn and improve from experience without being explicitly programmed. Our machine learning is able to access data and learn for themselves without human intervention” highlighted GTR CEO Frank Richards.

“By end 2022, we aim to provide investing, trading and software services and applications to at least 10,000 clients globally” added Richards.

Globalytics Technology Research Limited (GTR) is a key initiative launched by Globalytics Research System Enterprise (GRSE) in 2020 to bridge the proprietary STAR technology and consumers globally. GTR is fully licensed to provide financial services to clients worldwide either as a Payment Service Provider (PSP), Electronic Money Institution (EMI), Foreign Exchange/Brokerage (FX), Cryptocurrency Exchange. GTR’s range of products and services includes trading advisory tools, online courses, and other privileged client services.

