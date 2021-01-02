Traffic alert I91 southbound mm 55

State of Vermont

I 91 Southbound in the Weathersfield area is down to one lane in the area of mile marker 55 due to an accident.

This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.

Please drive carefully.

