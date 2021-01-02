Coronavirus - Zimbabwe: COVID-19 Update (1st January 2021)
As at 01 January 2021, Zimbabwe had 14 084 confirmed cases, including 11 347 recoveries and 369 deaths.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health and Child Care, Zimbabwe.
There were 84 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 201,560 in the last 365 days.
As at 01 January 2021, Zimbabwe had 14 084 confirmed cases, including 11 347 recoveries and 369 deaths.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health and Child Care, Zimbabwe.