Renowned Author Jeremy McGilvrey Offers Free Book Outlining Success-Killing Habits for Resolution-Seekers

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, January 2, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Acclaimed author, Jeremy McGilvrey , is pleased to announce he is waiving the fee for his game-changing book, CEO: 7 Secrets to Unleash Your Inner Boss and Start Building Your Million Dollar Future Today, for those looking to make and keep their New Year’s resolutions.CEO: 7 Secrets to Unleash Your Inner Boss and Start Building Your Million Dollar Future Today is a blockbuster book that employs scientific evidence to demonstrate how it is possible to achieve the dream of a better life - by retraining the mind to abandon disempowering beliefs etched into the brain from early childhood.The 581-page Amazon bestseller, is written by acclaimed Harvard-educated marketing innovator, Jeremy McGilvrey, and ordinarily retails for $29.97. However, for a limited time, McGilvrey is waiving the price, though purchasers still need to cover a small shipping fee.According to McGilvrey, the premise of CEO is that humans between the age of 2 and 7 develop mental programming that, in later life, locks in self-sabotaging bad habits and counterproductive behaviors. This programming can, however, be overcome by retraining the mind and teaching it to work cooperatively with the subconscious – and vice versa.“Until you achieve inner success, you will never achieve it outwardly,” McGilvrey asserted. “Flawed beliefs hard-wired in at a young age are disempowering in adulthood. They are the primary reason why people who work hard and attempt to do the right things never achieve success, never fulfill their dreams. This includes making and keeping New Year’s resolutions.”According to McGilvrey, CEO provides science-based, practical insights and strategies for rewiring the subconscious mind and training the brain to permit sustained.“Our habits govern our lives,” he said, “and learning how to break our bad habits and develop empowering and productive ones will make or break us. Conditioning out the mental junk that was conditioned in is the missing link.”“The only way to permanently set yourself up for success is to reprogram your subconscious. This book isn’t so much a how-to guide as it is a follow-these-examples roadmap to take readers to the place where they can become who they were meant to be.”Jeremy McGilvrey described CEO, which first hit print in 2019, as chock-full of enlightenment aimed at helping readers “create a shift in life sufficient to produce the momentum necessary” to achieve success upon success and to recover from setbacks – even those that are cataclysmic.McGilvrey is no stranger to cataclysmic setbacks. Raised in poverty, he eventually landed in prison with a 40-year term. However, while incarcerated, he devoted himself to figuring out where and how he went wrong – and vowed to use this acquired knowledge to put himself on the right path.Due to a prominent Texas judge coming to his rescue, he was released significantly early from his prison sentence and was able to secure a job at a used-car dealership where he quickly distinguished himself as a top-performing salesperson. Meanwhile, he spent his nights learning the art and science of Internet marketing. The learning process, however, proved daunting for McGilvrey.“I made a lot of mistakes while developing my expertise in Internet marketing,” he confided. “I cannot tell you how many times I wanted to give up. But, for me, quitting was not an option. I had been in prison. I needed to get my life back. I had to prove I could rise from the ashes.”And, so he did. Jeremy McGilvrey went on to emerge as one of the Internet marketing industry’s most influential entrepreneurs. The Internet marketing company he leads is distinguished by use of what McGilvrey calls “word of mouth marketing on steroids” to transform cold traffic into warm traffic: the techniques he and his team employ to create warm traffic are, he said, designed to make it “exponentially easier and less expensive to generate leads and sales, so that people who want to start a business and scale it can do so without draining their bank account or losing their sanity.”McGilvrey went on to win a Two Comma Club Award for generating $1 million in a sales funnel. He also authored the 2017 bestseller, Instagram Secrets: The Underground Playbook for Growing Your Following Fast, Driving Massive Traffic & Generating Predictable Profits.The natural follow-on to Instagram Secrets was CEO, “the world’s most in-depth science-based guide to permanently breaking free and living your dream life,” as McGilvrey bills it.Almost as soon as it was published, CEO shot to the top of Amazon’s bestseller list in the category of “personal transformation.”Once the CEO giveaway ends, Jeremy McGilvrey has pledged to continue honoring a previous commitment to donate 100% of the book’s profits to medical research in the ongoing fight against COVID-19.Jeremy McGilvrey also said he will resume an earlier offer to gift CEO purchasers with a free bonus video package, consisting of three of his most often-requested training presentations. Together, these videos normally retail for just under $400. The video titles are: “7 Secrets to Success Presentation,” “Habit Reversal Training,” and “Reprogram Your Subconscious.”For more information about CEO: 7 Secrets to Unleash Your Inner Boss and Start Building Your Million Dollar Future Today, please visit https://www.ceobook.com For more information about Jeremy McGilvrey and his story, please visit https://www.jeremymcgilvrey.com/about For more information about the Internet marketing company he leads, and the services it offers, please visit https://www.jeremymcgilvrey.com