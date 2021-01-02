Q&A Dony Mask from Vietnam: Washable and Skin-Care Face Masks for Corona Protection
DONY MASK - premium antibacterial cloth face mask (washable, reusable) with CE, FDA, TUV Reach, DGA Certification
Safety first! With Dony face masks as amours, you will fight back against the pandemic.
It's time to forget the one-time-use masks and try out Dony face masks. It's worth the money and worth the quality even after 60 washes.
You heard me right, after 60 wash-up times but it will still be antibacterial resistant, U.V. resistant. Stay tuned as there's more in this exclusive Q&A.
Q: No wonder the Dony Mask brand is going mainstream because the quality is exceptional. How is that?
A: Dony Mask is FDA and C.E. approved, which means it has open access to very potential international markets thanks to the exquisite techniques with which it is made.
It is unique as it is the pioneer among its counterparts in satisfying all the Ministry of Health requirements.
Q: How many layers are there in the Dony Mask?
A: Three in total.
The first layer plays a role of a water-resistant shield to protect users from airborne particles, pollution, and especially virus infection.
The layer next to that is a filtration layer. It denies access to harmful chemicals in the air and is packed with three more sub-layers, giving it the firmness to withstand 60 times of washing. Now you know where the attraction lies!
Most of the time, we're reluctant to wear masks because they lead to allergies, skin problems, which is agitating. But Dony doesn't work that way thanks to the inner layer. It boasts antibacterial properties up to 99,9%, making it impossible for microorganisms to proliferate.
Q: In the export factory, can it be the case that human germs transmit to the masks through the production process?
A: All but impossible. After packaging, the heat-sealing process will do its best to rule out any possibility of virus encroaching, making sure your mask is well handled and well sanitized.
Last but not least, it is sterilized with E.O. gas to ensure proper hygiene, safe to use upon unboxing.
Q: Why is it that Dony is environmentally friendly above other brands?
A: Dony bag is made from safe plastic resin, so it features a minimalist design if we don't want to say rough design. However, provided it's friendly to the environment, appearance is not a big subject.
Q: Is that true users can wear Dony Mask without giving them the first wash?
Yes, the sterilization did it already, so rest assured.
Q: Normal face masks have pretty nasty ear loops. How is that in Dony's?
A: Dony manufacturers give their product 270% stretch capability; thus, it is one that fits all. Besides, the elastic material is super flexible.
Q: How does the wash-up go?
A: You can let your washing machine do this. Remember to set the temperature above 60 and wash in 30 minutes. After that, tumble dry to kill bacteria.
Otherwise, hand washing is just fine. Remember to let it dry in the sun as it is made to be super quick to dry.
Q: Besides the FDA and C.E. certifications mentioned above, is there more about Dony's certifications we've not discovered yet?
A: Dony received ISO 9001:2005 for safe production; TUV Reach Certificate for its delivery of safe, premium products for extended use, friendly to the skin and health.
Also, the Aseptic Inspection Certificate ensured Dony introduced biologically safe masks, with no interference of bacteria. Better still, it has an Intertek Certificate for the resistant qualities (100% against water; 99.95% against U.V., and 99.9% against bacteria after 60 washes). That's incredible!
As you may know, Dony is a wholesale face mask supplier, has exported its products to many countries since it's granted with Certification for Free Sale and Certification for breathing resistance - mmH2O figure, which renders it a suitable item for sports players.
Especially, this DGA certification is what separates Dony from the rest because only the Dony face mask is censored by the French Ministry of Defense with the resistant capability to fight directly against NCovid.
Q: Dony face mask supplier is on the rise to popularity. Readers are already dying to know about the lists of partners with which Dony has been working.
A: First, Dony takes pride in being the one and only medical face mask brand to gain acceptance from the USA.
Our Vietnamese business proudly donated 100.000 face masks to the U.S. to help it combat the pandemic. That's a meaningful deed!
There are currently many export projects available in different languages: English, Portuguese, Korean, Japanese, Spanish, French, Chinese, Russian, Arabic, German, Italia.
Business partners of Dony are from multiple nations: South Africa, China, African, USA, Australia, Canada, UK, Dubai, Europe, Kenya, Ireland, Arabic, Belgium, Germany, France, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Luxembourg, Bahrain, Cyprus, Egypt, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Oman, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Syria, Turkey, United Arab Emirates (UAE), Yemen, Italy.
Q: Now, we want a guarantee of you for the quality of the products.
A: The production process in the export factory is very sophisticated and carefully monitored to check the criteria for quality and sanitation. Dony has promised to provide flawless items, free of mistakes and bacteria so that it would give users peace of mind.
A refund of money is possible in case the product is flawed.
Last words
Here is our impression about Dony face masks:
+ Premium quality, with the ability to fight bacteria up to 96% after 60 washes
+ Internationally approved for export
+ 3-ply for enhanced protection (distrust those masks which claim to have five-layer protection)
+ Made for immediate use without washing
+ Skin-friendly, non-irritating
+ Easy to breathe through, earloop being comfortable to wear
+ Dust-proof
+ In style, with many color options available
+ UV-resistant
Tired of reading? Check this video out: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fmcXNj569lA
