THE WEEKLY LEADER: FRIDAY, JANUARY 1, 2021

SUNDAY, JANUARY 3, 2021

On Sunday, the 116th Congress will meet at 10:00 a.m. for legislative business and adjourn sine die. The House will convene for the start of the 117th Congress at 12:00 p.m. Members are advised that there will be a recorded quorum call at 12:00 p.m. following the Prayer and Pledge of Allegiance.

Election of the Speaker of the House

Swearing-in of Members and Delegates

MONDAY, JANUARY 4, 2021 On Monday, the House will meet at 10:00 a.m. for legislative business.

H.Res. 5 – Adopting the Rules of the House of Representatives for the One Hundred Seventeenth Congress, and for other purposes (Rep. Hoyer – Rules)

TUESDAY, JANUARY 5, 2021 On Tuesday, the House will meet at 12:00 p.m. for legislative business.

Suspensions (5 bills)

H.R. __ – FedRAMP Authorization Act (Rep. Connolly – Oversight and Reform) H.R. __ – Congressional Budget Justification Transparency Act of 2021 (Rep. Quigley – Oversight and Reform) H.R. __ – Inspector General Protection Act (Rep. Lieu – Oversight and Reform) H.R. __ – Construction Consensus Procurement Improvement Act of 2021 (Rep. Comer – Oversight and Reform) H.R. __ – Settlement Agreement Information Database Act of 2021 (Rep. Palmer – Oversight and Reform)

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 6, 2021 AND THE BALANCE OF THE WEEK

On Wednesday, the House will meet at 12:00 p.m. for legislative business. At 1:00 p.m., the House will convene for the Joint Session of Congress to count the electoral ballots for the President and Vice-President of the United States. Members are advised that votes are possible during the Joint Session. Additional information regarding votes will be announced as soon as it becomes available.

