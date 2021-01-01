THE WEEKLY LEADER: FRIDAY, JANUARY 1, 2021
Legislative Program – 51600 | Floor Information – 57400 | Whip Information – 63210
SUNDAY, JANUARY 3, 2021 On Sunday, the 116th Congress will meet at 10:00 a.m. for legislative business and adjourn sine die. The House will convene for the start of the 117th Congress at 12:00 p.m. Members are advised that there will be a recorded quorum call at 12:00 p.m. following the Prayer and Pledge of Allegiance.
Election of the Speaker of the House
Swearing-in of Members and Delegates
MONDAY, JANUARY 4, 2021 On Monday, the House will meet at 10:00 a.m. for legislative business.
H.Res. 5 – Adopting the Rules of the House of Representatives for the One Hundred Seventeenth Congress, and for other purposes (Rep. Hoyer – Rules)
TUESDAY, JANUARY 5, 2021 On Tuesday, the House will meet at 12:00 p.m. for legislative business.
Suspensions (5 bills)
- H.R. __ – FedRAMP Authorization Act (Rep. Connolly – Oversight and Reform)
- H.R. __ – Congressional Budget Justification Transparency Act of 2021 (Rep. Quigley – Oversight and Reform)
- H.R. __ – Inspector General Protection Act (Rep. Lieu – Oversight and Reform)
- H.R. __ – Construction Consensus Procurement Improvement Act of 2021 (Rep. Comer – Oversight and Reform)
- H.R. __ – Settlement Agreement Information Database Act of 2021 (Rep. Palmer – Oversight and Reform)
Additional Legislative Items Are Possible