Let us Assert Tamil Sovereignty in the Island of Sri Lanka this New Year: V. Rudrakumaran

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, January 2, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / --Happy English New Year Greetings to Tamil people all over the world. This New Year, which is born in the midst of a crisis brought upon the world by the Corona pandemic, would, let us hope, usher in trust and security in the lives of people all over the world. Last year 2020 turned out to be the year of a huge pandemic unprecedented in human history for a century. More than 83 millions got infected with the Covid-19 virus. About 2 millions have succumbed to it. This pandemic has brought home to us the realization that a new balance should be found between the activities of mankind and natural order.Let the New Year bring the zeal and enthusiasm for the people of the world to retrieve themselves quickly from the global impact of the pandemic. It is of course glad news that the vaccination, a gift of scientific advance, against the deadly virus, is soon to be distributed for the benefit of the people. The Transnational Government of Tamil Eelam would like to emphasize the need for making the vaccination available to all without any discrimination against poor countries.The global Corona pandemic has gone to strengthen the domination of states over people. We could also see the authoritarian regimes exploiting the Corona pandemic situation to facilitate their repressive measures. We also saw that the Government of Sri Lanka used the pandemic situation to ban our people from paying their respects to the Martyrs and the banning of the burials by the Muslims. The year gone by once again showed the authoritarian states to be enemies of the people.The Corona pandemic has opened up new opportunities also for the people. The means of communication for people and organizations to perform their tasks through internet media have also developed and further extended in this period. It was a consolation of sorts that the TGTE could also utilize this technology to carry out its activities without any letup.It is really a matter of joy that last year the endeavors by the TGTE to cause the lifting of the ban on the LTTE, our Tamil liberation organization, has progressed in Britain. It should of course not be out of place to record the fact that in view of the world order which is in favor of the states we would have to be relentless in our efforts at removing the proscription.The year gone by has seen the development of a situation where the Sinhala hegemonic demon set its feet deeper on our soil and bit its fangs deeper into our people. And so in future the structural genocide of our people by Sinhala is bound to further intensify. As a result this New Year is going to be a challenging one for the Eelam Tamil people. The nation of Tamils must therefore invoke strategies and activities to face this.I would like to place on record in this New Year message a few remarks on the political standpoints the Eelam Tamil Nation should adopt, this New Year:1) Whereas the state of Sri Lanka has too rigidly congealed itself into a Sinhala supremacist institution, and is functioning under those political leaders who deliberately carry out Tamil genocide, in a situation where the Sinhala armed forces have occupied and vandalized the Tamil Homeland, the leaders of the Homeland should declare the state of Sri Lanka as an occupier state and proclaim that Tamil sovereignty is in the hands of Tamils.2) Now it has been made known that the present rulers are seeking to change the Constitution of Sri Lanka. The Tamil leaders should boycott this project as these attempts to change the Constitution would certainly be serving Sinhala-Buddhist supremacist goals and be a means of ensuring the interests of the present rulers.3) The Homeland Tamil leaders should call for the Sinhala armed forces occupying the Homeland to quit the Tamil Homeland territory.4) The Tamil leaders should try and persuade the international powers to get the consent of the Nation of Tamils before taking any decision concerning the Tamil Homeland and the adjacent sea. The Tamil side should also make it clear to the international community that the Nation of Eelam Tamils would oppose any decision taken without the Tamil people’s consent.5) Political leaders working with a Tamil national outlook should jointly declare that what the Sinhala state has done, and is doing, to the Tamil people was and is a genocide and that an international mechanism of judicial enquiry should be instituted into this genocide.6) A strategy to bring together the Eelam Tamil Homeland, the Diaspora Tamils, the people of Tamilnadu and the world Tamils should be evolved and a common program and an united front to implement the same should be brought into existence.7) A foreign policy, an economic policy and a cultural policy for the Eelam Tamil Nation should be worked out and the Tamil nation should function on the basis of such policies.This New Year we should make all efforts to assert the sovereignty of the Nation of Eelam Tamils and retrieve the Tamil nation from Sinhala hegemony. As the TGTE persists with its efforts to win freedom for the people of Tamil Eelam, at the same time would extend its support to the favorable efforts undertaken by the Homeland leaders on the above-mentioned seven points.Let us work for the unfolding New year to bring progress to the Tamil people and the world people.Sovereignty of Tamils …. In the hands of Tamils!Viswanathan RudrakumaranPrime MinisterTransnational Government of Tamil Eelam (TGTE)