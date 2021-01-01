Colorado Springs' Holden House welcomes 2021 with New Years Video, January specials, & upcoming packages for Valentine's

Holden House specializes in romantic packages Each of the inn's six suites feature private baths, king or queen beds, fireplaces and sitting areas. Holden House is the place for a romantic getaway anytime of the year

To celebrate the new year in 2021, Holden House 1902 Bed & Breakfast Inn has introduced a new video, discounts for January and romance packages for February!

The “Bear-y” Suite-Hearts & Flowers Valentine Package will be available throughout the month of February, so every couple will be able to take time out for a romantic stay.” — Holden House Innkeeper

COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, January 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Holden House 1902 Bed & Breakfast Inn, a six suite B&B in Colorado Springs has extended two discount specials, good through January. First, is the Stay 3 Nights and Receive the 3rd night free valid any days of the week. The second option is the Stay 2 Nights and Receive 50% off your 2nd night valid Sunday through Thursday. Both are exceptional value packages to help cure the holiday stress while relaxing in beautiful Victorian surroundings and enjoying the inn's antique-filled suites and a full gourmet breakfast which is included in the stay.

Then, in February and to celebrate the month of Valentine's Day, Holden House is offering a “Bear-y” Suite-Hearts & Flowers Valentine Package to guests in an ongoing effort to keeping romance alive. All during the entire month of February 2021, the award-winning Holden House Victorian Bed & Breakfast Inn will create the perfect package for you and your loved one. Additional optional packages are also available including massage-for-two, breakfast ensuite, sparkling package, babymoons and more which are featured on the Holden House "Specials" page.

Upon arrival, each “Bear-y Suite-Heart” couple will be treated to fresh long-stemmed roses, chilled sparkling cider, a specially prepared gourmet breakfast served in the privacy of your suite one morning of your stay, two commemorative embossed Holden House wine glasses, a custom Holden House teddy bear and a rubber ducky, to take home as a memory of your getaway. The “Bear-y” Suite-Hearts & Flowers Valentine Package is an additional $130 (not included in the price of your selected suite) and will be available throughout the month of February, so every couple with even the most demanding schedules will be able to take time out for a romantic stay. Let your Valentine know you care and book now to guarantee a special gift for your sweetheart!

In anticipation of the New Year, Holden House produced a new short video and the opportunities for bed and breakfast stays during the 2021 travel season.

The six well-appointed Holden House suites each feature king or queen size beds, private baths, sitting areas, and fireplaces. Select suites also boast balconies and verandahs. Call 888-565-3980 or visit the website at www.HoldenHouse.com

