State Board Reviews D.C. State Accountability System Addendum

The D.C. State Board of Education (SBOE) will hold its monthly public working session on Wednesday, January 6, 2021, at 5:00 p.m. As the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic continues globally, the State Board is taking the necessary precautions to ensure the safety of our members, staff, and public. Therefore, this meeting will be held as a video web conference. Materials for the State Board meetings can be found on our meeting website. For the most up-to-date information on the District’s COVID-19 response, please visit coronavirus.dc.gov.

The Office of the State Superintendent of Education (OSSE) will be presenting a proposal for an addendum and waiver to the D.C. State Accountability Plan. The addendum requests flexibility to areas of the accountability system to which the United States Department of Education (USED) has identified as being directly impacted by unavailable data from the 2019–20 school year due to the COVID-19 national emergency.

Through a waiver, OSSE will request flexibility to waive the administration of DC Science for the 2020–21 school year and waive the identification of Targeted Support 1 (TS1) schools in school years 2020–21 and 2021–22 due to the absence of STAR Framework scores and limitations with growth calculations, which would utilize data from the 2020–21 school year. OSSE has issued a public comment on the addendum and waiver. The comment period is open until January 22, 2021.

Following an initial discussion at the December 2020 working session, the State Board will continue to discuss priority issues and questions to raise during the nomination process for the new State Superintendent of Education.

The State Board will also be welcoming returning member Frazier O’Leary (Ward 4), as well as four new members, Allister Chang (Ward 2), Eboni Thompson-Rose (Ward 7), Dr. Carlene Reid (Ward 8), and Jacque Patterson (At-Large).

While working sessions are open to the public, individuals and representatives of organizations are not permitted to speak or participate. Individuals and representatives of organizations may submit written testimony for consideration by the State Board at any time. Written testimony must be submitted by email ([email protected]) at least 48 hours in advance of the meeting, in order to be included in the official record. Materials received after that time will be included in the next official meeting record. To review the agenda, submit testimony, and presentations, please visit the SBOE meeting documents site.

Working Session Agenda

Please note that the agenda may be altered, modified, or updated without notice.

I. Call to Order

II. Announcement of a Quorum

III. Leadership Report

IV. Executive Director's Report

V. ESSA Addendum

VI. Questions for New Superintendent

VII. Committee Reports

i. Student Advisory

ii. Teacher Retention

iii. Social Studies Standards

iv. Well-Rounded Education

v. Research

vi. Administrative

VIII. Leadership Discussion

New Business & Other Discussion

IX. Adjournment

