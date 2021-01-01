Motor Vehicle Crash - Rutland
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 20B400006
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Sawtelle / Trooper Sullivan
STATION: Rutland Barracks
CONTACT#: (802)773-9101
DATE/TIME: 01/01/2021 0518 hrs
STREET: Vermont Route 4a
TOWN: Ira
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Birdseye Road (.1 miles west)
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER:
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: William A. Carris
AGE: 18
SEAT BELT? No
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2014
VEHICLE MAKE: Cadillac
VEHICLE MODEL: XTS
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled
INJURIES: Significant injuries
HOSPITAL: Rutland Regional Medical Center - University of Vermont Medical Center
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On January 1, 2021, at approximately 0518 hrs, Troopers from the Rutland Barracks were dispatched to a one (1) car motor vehicle collision on Vermont Route 4a in the Town of Ira.
Based on the initial investigation, the operator of the vehicle was traveling east on Vermont Route 4a when he failed to navigate a turn. The vehicle left the roadway, and impacted a drainage culvert. The vehicle became airborne at this point, broke multiple mailboxes and impacted the ground. The vehicle rolled multiple times, and the operator was ejected. The operator appeared to not be wearing a seatbelt prior to the crash.
The operator was transported to Rutland Regional Medical Center and then transferred to University of Vermont Medical Center.
State Police were assisted on scene by West Rutland Fire Department as well as Ira Fire Department.