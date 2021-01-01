Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Motor Vehicle Crash - Rutland

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

CASE#: 20B400006                                      

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Sawtelle / Trooper Sullivan

STATION: Rutland Barracks                                     

CONTACT#: (802)773-9101

 

DATE/TIME: 01/01/2021  0518 hrs

STREET: Vermont Route 4a

TOWN: Ira

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Birdseye Road (.1 miles west)

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER:

WEATHER: Clear             

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: William A. Carris

AGE: 18    

SEAT BELT? No

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland, VT

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2014

VEHICLE MAKE: Cadillac

VEHICLE MODEL: XTS

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

INJURIES: Significant injuries

HOSPITAL: Rutland Regional Medical Center - University of Vermont Medical Center

 

 

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

 

On January 1, 2021, at approximately 0518 hrs, Troopers from the Rutland Barracks were dispatched to a one (1) car motor vehicle collision on Vermont Route 4a in the Town of Ira.

 

Based on the initial investigation, the operator of the vehicle was traveling east on Vermont Route 4a when he failed to navigate a turn.  The vehicle left the roadway, and impacted a drainage culvert. The vehicle became airborne at this point, broke multiple mailboxes and impacted the ground.  The vehicle rolled multiple times, and the operator was ejected. The operator appeared to not be wearing a seatbelt prior to the crash.

 

The operator was transported to Rutland Regional Medical Center and then transferred to University of Vermont Medical Center.

 

State Police were assisted on scene by West Rutland Fire Department as well as Ira Fire Department.

