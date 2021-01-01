Latvian Startup UPOlife Launches New Heart Health Monitoring Solution

The new and more efficient way of remote heart health monitoring will address the world’s #1 cause of death – cardiovascular diseases.

RIGA, LATVIA, January 1, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- A team of innovation enthusiasts and cardiologists are announcing a new product launch for the European market – UPOlife . UPOlife is a response to the increasing number of cardiovascular disease patients around the world (1 in 3 lives claimed) and the current pandemic challenges, as COVID-19 risk patients have limited access to regular health check-ups. UPOlife’s solution is medically approved, pocket-size, portable electrocardiogram (ECG) device with AI algorithms in the cloud. The product enables patients to monitor their heart health anytime, in the comfort of their homes, and to share the generated report with their doctor, if needed. Automatic analytics will make doctors jobs easier and more focused for urgent cases, reducing false-positive alerts from patients’ subjective assessments. This will also reduce the necessity for an in-person visit.“Our current experience using the solution for chronic patients shows very positive feedback,” says UPOlife co-founder, Normunds Daudiss. “Having an option to complete a medical-grade heart health reading in the comfort of patients’ homes, and knowing the doctor is following the readings, gives them a peace of mind during times of uncertainty.”During the 60 second reading provided by the solution, through a simple touch of the thumb, the device, in combination with the UPOlife application, will:Perform a medical-grade ECG reading;Evaluate the QRS complex and many other ECG parameters;Assess Heart Rate Variability (HRV) data and calculate stamina, emotional, stress, and fatigue scores;Calculate the risk of heart disorders.Additionally, during the 7-day period patients are monitoring their stats, machine-learning algorithms are creating a patient personal baseline for more accurate feedback and personal analytics. Once this measurement has been completed, AI algorithms take care of comprehensive ECG analytics and provide results within seconds on the patient’s phone, which can then be shared with doctors.Recent European Cardiology Society Guidelines state that such single-lead devices can be used for diagnosis purposes, as much as the regular hospital-level 12-lead ECG screening devices.With heart diseases being a leading cause of death, causing 3.9 million deaths in Europe alone, UPOlife heart monitoring solution can be an effective tool for population screening and chronic patient monitoring, during the current pandemic and onwards.“The European Society of Cardiology reports that the development of innovative solutions to ensure access to prevention and treatment of cardiovascular diseases across Europe is a necessary and urgent priority,” states Daudiss. “This helps to validate the importance of our work to promote UPOlife to the world.”The solution has already received approval from Latvian general practitioners, who are taking part in UPOlife’s ongoing pilot project, “Early patient screening and diagnostics of arrhythmias using primary healthcare channel.”For more information about UPOlife, please visit www.upolife.com About UPOlifeFounded in 2019, UPOlife is a healthtech start-up from Latvia which provides innovative digital healthcare tools. The company offers a complete remote monitoring solution for population screening and chronic patient groups with a heart health focus.UPOlife is addressing many atrial fibrillation and heart failure cases around the world, helping to provide early diagnostics, as well as regular heart check-ups.