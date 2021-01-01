Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Gov. Ricketts’ New Year Statement

LINCOLN – Today, Governor Pete Ricketts issued a statement in observance of New Year’s Day, which is celebrated on January 1, 2021.

 

“2020 will likely be remembered as one of the toughest peacetime years in our nation’s history.  Throughout the pandemic, Nebraskans have displayed remarkable grit, resilience, and compassion despite very challenging circumstances.  The sacrifices Nebraskans have made over the past ten months to slow the spread of the virus and protect our communities will be remembered for years to come.”

 

“Healthcare workers have gone beyond the call of duty to help keep people healthy.  Long-term care teams have protected our elderly.  And family members have made great sacrifices to keep vulnerable Nebraskans safe for months now.  On behalf of all Nebraskans, thanks to the doctors, nurses, caregivers, lab technicians, public health leaders, and so many others across the state for your heroic work.”

 

“Just as Nebraska rebuilt bigger and better after the 2019 floods, I’m confident we’ll emerge from the 2020 pandemic stronger than ever.”

 

“Susanne, the kids, and I wish all Nebraskans a happy and healthy New Year.  If you are traveling for the New Year holiday, please buckle up, be safe on the roads, and remember not to drink and drive.”

 

