Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 401 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 201,788 in the last 365 days.

Notice of Funding Availability - Connected Communities: Distributed Energy Resources Demonstration Project

DOEE seeks eligible entities to submit an application to identify one or more partners to assist with submitting a concept paper and full application for a funding opportunity from the United States Department of Energy (US DOE). The US DOE Connected Communities funding opportunity announcement (FOA) will fund projects that will demonstrate how groups of buildings combined with other distributed energy resources (DERs) such as electric vehicle (EV) charging and photovoltaic (PV) generation, installed as part of project implementation can reliably and cost effectively serve as grid assets.

Beginning December 31, 2020, the full text of the Request for Applications (RFA) will be available on the Department’s website.

A person may obtain a copy of this RFA by any of the following means:

Download from the attachments below.

Email a request to [email protected] with “Request copy of RFA 2021-2105-EA” in the subject line.

The deadline for application submissions is February 1, 2021.  The online application must be time stamped by 4:30 p.m. on the date the application is due.  E-mail the completed application to [email protected].

Eligibility: All the checked institutions below may apply for these grants: 

  • Nonprofit organizations, including those with IRS 501(c)(3) or 501(c)(4) determinations; 
  • Faith-based organizations;
  • Government agencies;
  • Universities/educational institutions; and 
  • Private Enterprises. 

For additional information regarding this RFA, write to: [email protected].  

You just read:

Notice of Funding Availability - Connected Communities: Distributed Energy Resources Demonstration Project

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.