Notice of Funding Availability - Connected Communities: Distributed Energy Resources Demonstration Project

DOEE seeks eligible entities to submit an application to identify one or more partners to assist with submitting a concept paper and full application for a funding opportunity from the United States Department of Energy (US DOE). The US DOE Connected Communities funding opportunity announcement (FOA) will fund projects that will demonstrate how groups of buildings combined with other distributed energy resources (DERs) such as electric vehicle (EV) charging and photovoltaic (PV) generation, installed as part of project implementation can reliably and cost effectively serve as grid assets.

Beginning December 31, 2020, the full text of the Request for Applications (RFA) will be available on the Department’s website.

A person may obtain a copy of this RFA by any of the following means:

Download from the attachments below.

Email a request to [email protected] with “Request copy of RFA 2021-2105-EA” in the subject line.

The deadline for application submissions is February 1, 2021. The online application must be time stamped by 4:30 p.m. on the date the application is due. E-mail the completed application to [email protected].

Eligibility: All the checked institutions below may apply for these grants:

Nonprofit organizations, including those with IRS 501(c)(3) or 501(c)(4) determinations;

Faith-based organizations;

Government agencies;

Universities/educational institutions; and

Private Enterprises.

For additional information regarding this RFA, write to: [email protected].