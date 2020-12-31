Coronavirus - Uganda: Daily COVID-19 update (30 December 2020)

Results of COVID-19 tests done on 30 December 2020 confirm 539 new cases. The cumulative confirmed cases are 35,216.

The breakdown of the new cases are:

538 contacts and alerts: Kampala (231), Wakiso (46), Mbarara (39), Masaka (32), Mityana (17), Kabale (15), Iganga (13), Mukono (12),Luwero (12) Budaka (11), Mitooma (10), Jinja (10), Ntungamo (7), Mpigi (7), Rubanda (7), Kayunga (7)

Lyantonde (6), Kanungu (6), Buvuma (5), Nebbi (5), Tororo (4), Kakumiro (3), Hoima (2), Bushenyi (2), Isingiro (2), Manafwa (2), Rukungiri (2), Lira (4), Arua (2), Kiboga (2), Pallisa (1), Kapchorwa (1), Mbale (1), Kagadi (10), Yumbe (1), Butaleja (1), Gulu (1), Namayingo (1)

Sironko (2), Kaliro (1), Busia (1) Bugiri (1), Oyam (1), Kween (1)

1 Truck Driver: Malaba