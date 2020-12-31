Coronavirus - Kenya: COVID-19 update (31 December 2020)

207 people have tested positive for the virus, from a sample size of 4,988 tested in the last 24 hours, bringing to 96,458 the number of confirmed positive cases in the country. The cumulative tests are now 1,046,667.

Distribution of the cases by Counties; Nairobi 93, Bungoma 16, Uasin Gishu 14, Mombasa 11, Nakuru 11, Kiambu 11, Homabay 8, Kajiado 5, Busia 5, Makueni 5, Kakamega 3, Kisumu 3, Kwale 3, Nandi 3, Trans Nzoia 3, Kilifi 2, Taita Taveta 2, Isiolo 2, Vihiga 2, Machakos 2, Siaya 1, Mandera 1 and Garissa 1.

262 patients have recovered from the disease, 238 being from the Home-Based Care Program, while 24 have been discharged from various hospitals. The total recoveries now stand at 78,737.

3 patients have succumbed to the disease bringing the cumulative fatalities to 1,670.

Currently, there are 662 patients admitted in various health facilities countrywide and 3,024 on Home Based Isolation and Care. 28 patients are in Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 14 of whom are on ventilatory support, and 13 on supplemental oxygen. 1 is on observation.

Another 22 patients are separately on supplementary oxygen, out of whom 21 are in the general wards. 1 is in the High Dependency Unit (HDU).