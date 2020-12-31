2020 Year in Review

Happy holidays from the Advanced Manufacturing Office. Thank you to all of our partners for your dedicated work in 2020. As the year draws to a close, AMO is looking back on our activities. Visit the AMO website for a run-down of major news, crosscutting activities, and success throughout 2020.

EERE is Hiring!

AMO is hiring General Engineers and Physical Scientists in Washington, D.C. AMO intends to fill these positions using DOE’s Direct Hire Authority. If you are interested, submit a resume with your work history, accomplishments, and educational background to eerehiring@ee.doe.gov , noting your interest in AMO. Candidates must be U.S. citizens.

Technology Manager (GS- 11, 12, 13)

Candidates with at least 1-3 years of experience with U.S. industrial energy consumption data, industrial energy patterns, and analysis of materials flows in a manufacturing subsector, are desired.

Technology Manager (GS-12)

Candidates with at least five (5) years of experience working on U.S. energy efficiency programs for the U.S. industrial and manufacturing sector - including non-manufacturing such as water/wastewater treatment, construction and agriculture, are desired.

Better Plants Program Achievements

DOE recently announced that Better Buildings, Better Plants partners have cumulatively saved more than $8 billion in energy costs and 1.7 quadrillion British thermal units. In total, Better Plants partners represent over 3,200 facilities and roughly 12% of the U.S. manufacturing energy footprint. This year, DOE welcomed 20 new partners to the program and challenge. For more details, view the 2020 Better Plants Annual Progress Update.

AMO also congratulates Eli Levine, Better Plants Technology Manager, who was named one of the 2020 Energy + Environment (E+E) Leader’s 100 honorees for achieving success in industrial environment and energy management. View the full list on the E&E website.

FUNDING OPPORTUNITIES: Upcoming Deadlines

A full list of open and closed funding opportunities is available on the AMO website.

WEBINARS: AMO Manufacturing Research & Development Workshop Series

AMO will hold a series of workshops to provide opportunities for industry stakeholders, National Laboratory experts, and academia to have in-depth discussions around current and emerging challenges and opportunities in manufacturing. Workshop outcomes will inform future planning for AMO’s research and development (R&D) portfolio. Check out the workshop page for more information. New workshops will be released on a rolling basis.

RFP: DOE Launches Industrial Technology Validation Pilot for Emerging Advanced Manufacturing Technologies

DOE recently launched the Industrial Technology Validation pilot, a new effort to validate and accelerate the adoption of cost-effective, emerging technologies with the potential to generate significant operational efficiency improvements for the U.S. industrial and wastewater treatment sectors. Through this program, DOE will provide technical support to Better Plants partners interested in installing emerging technology solutions. To learn more and to review the request for proposals, click here.

VIRTUAL WORKSHOP: Semiconductor Research and Development: Integrated Sensor Systems - January 25-26, 2021

Join DOE and industry experts to discuss R&D needs for integrating smart sensors into systems for advanced manufacturing applications, including developing research challenges for sensing materials, supporting semiconductor devices, and system architectures. This virtual workshop, held January 25-26, 2021, will be the first in a series on the topic. Day one will focus on industry needs, with day two sessions exploring technology opportunities and challenges. Visit the event website to learn more and to register.