Department of Energy Extends Fourth Set of LNG Export Authorizations Through 2050

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) extended the terms of five long-term liquefied natural gas (LNG) export authorizations through 2050. Today’s actions follow several LNG export term extensions issued since October pursuant to an export term policy statement DOE finalized in July.

“The Trump Administration and DOE have delivered on our commitment to ensure that U.S. LNG holds a prominent place in the global energy market,” said U.S. Secretary of Energy Dan Brouillette. “The 2050 policy and subsequent extended authorizations lock in the long-term benefits of U.S. LNG exports and provide yet another way to support the success of U.S. LNG exporters abroad.”

The term extensions issued today extend terms for the Southern LNG export facility operating in Georgia, the Cameron LNG export facility operating in Louisiana, the Annova LNG project proposed in Texas, and Eagle LNG’s two small-scale facilities in Florida, including the Maxville facility currently in operation.

“Just this year, LNG exports from the United States will reduce our trade deficit by over $12 billion and recent export levels have been at all-time highs,” said Deputy Secretary of Energy Mark W. Menezes. “The development of U.S. infrastructure to support our LNG exports has provided thousands of jobs and led to billions of dollars in industry investment, the benefits of which will be sustained by this policy.”

These issuances extend each project’s long-term LNG export authorization to non-free trade agreement (non-FTA) countries through December 31, 2050.

“Increasing exports of U.S. LNG to our allies not only creates great opportunities for our nation, it also strengthens global energy security and supports environmental and emissions objectives,” said Acting Under Secretary of Energy and Assistant Secretary for Fossil Energy Steven Winberg.

Including the term extension applications granted today, long-term LNG export authorizations with export terms through 2050 are now held by 18 U.S. LNG export projects, as well as the Costa Azul project in Mexico.

