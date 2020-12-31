Attorney General James Releases Annual Report Highlighting Key Actions Undertaken in 2020

Interactive Report Captures Accomplishments and Engagement in Wide-Ranging Set of Areas

NEW YORK – New York Attorney General Letitia James today released an interactive report chronicling the legal, policy, and community actions she has taken throughout 2020.

“As we close out this year and set our sights on 2021, this annual report highlights some of the most important legal actions we have taken to protect New Yorkers,” said Attorney General James. “From advocating for everyday New Yorkers, to holding powerful interests accountable, to safeguarding civil rights and the environment, my office has been relentless in the pursuit of justice. This past year has certainly been a year of great challenge and struggle, but it has also been a year marked by hope and progress. I am grateful for my team of attorneys and other professionals who work hard on behalf of our state every single day, and I am grateful to all New Yorkers for giving us the opportunity to serve them.”

In the past year, Attorney General James has led a series of measures to safeguard the health and safety of New Yorkers, protect children from lead poisoning, root out consumer fraud and public corruption, secure hundreds of millions of dollars for the state of New York, and go after those that violate the law — regardless of how powerful or influential they are.

It has been a landmark year in her efforts to hold powerful companies and organizations accountable. In addition to filing a lawsuit to dissolve the National Rifle Association for misusing charitable funds and taking legal action to force the Trump Organization to comply with an investigation into its financial dealings, Attorney General James led historic and bipartisan lawsuits against tech giants Facebook and Google alleging that they illegally stifled competition and violated antitrust laws.

The report also highlights Attorney General James’ extensive work to protect our communities from COVID-19 and ensure that no individual or entity can use the crisis to take advantage of New Yorkers. Attorney General James continues to provide assistance to New Yorkers, as individuals across the state and throughout the nation rebuild and recover from the economic fallout of the crisis.

To view a PDF version of the report, click here.