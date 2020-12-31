Michael Itaev Supporting Humanitarian Gasification Plant in Mexico
Converting Municipal Waste and Feedstock into EnergyLOS ANGELES , CALIFORNIA , UNITED STATES , December 31, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Michael Itaev, CEO of West Coast Commodity & Technology, CO., is supporting the creation of one or more gasification plants in Mexico City and the surrounding communities. This initiative is helping Mexico protect its people and environment.
The purpose of the gasification plant is to convert municipal waste and other feedstock such as wood, glass, plastics, and rubber into energy. This will be achieved by analyzing the contents of the waste, designing machines to separate wastes through recycling facilities, and converting waste. GPP will be used to convert the waste to energy that can be sold to the Mexican government and local communities at a discounted rate.
Given that the population of Mexico City is approximately 29,000,000 people, the importance of this project cannot be understated. This project will reduce pollution in and around Mexico City. With the support of Michael Itaev and his company, the Mexican people can begin to address the widely recognized pollution in the country that is known to pose health risks. Humanitarian funds are required to substantially improve the environment in Mexico City and the surrounding communities.
To create change, corporations and business leaders such as Michael Itaev are supporting the use of gasification plants. The goal of this humanitarian project is to reduce the air pollution in Mexico City and health risks to the people. Other benefits of the project include the creation of over 1,000 jobs, improving the income of local workers, and contributing to the growth of the economy. New roads and infrastructure will also be built around the gasification plants.
A reduction in medical conditions associated with air pollution, such as cancer, asthma, and emphysema, is a direct result of improving air quality. Michael Itaev and his team have extensive experience in business and can coordinate the construction of the gasification plant. This includes the intricate engineering processes necessary to achieve success. It will take strong leadership and a worthwhile goal to perpetuate this project in Mexico City and other communities throughout the country.
Michael Itaev is a successful entrepreneur from California and a champion of humanitarian causes around the world. He supports the community through his contributions to the Rainbow Children’s
