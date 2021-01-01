Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Therap's Remote Workforce Tools Minimize Cross Contamination in Aging & Home Health Services

Therap provides innovative ways to manage team communication, service tracking, medication administration, and, if applicable, Electronic Visit Verification.

WATERBURY, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES, January 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Therap's HIPAA-compliant EHR mobile apps allow staff, administration, and families of those served ready access to communication and information regarding services and supports their loved one has received, while minimizing cross contamination risks that accompany in-home record reviews, paper records, or shared devices. Therap's mobile workforce toolkit can be accessed from any iOS or Android device, as well as standard internet browsers via laptop or PC. This functionality allows support team members and families to use their own devices as opposed to utilizing a shared device access point which would require additional decontamination protocols with the current pandemic.

Since 2003, Therap has focused on the use of COTS SaaS software for human services, embracing advanced technology to document data at the point of contact between support staff and the individual. In addition to that innovative approach Therap established a pricing model that does not require user licenses, promoting full team involvement in communication, care, and review of information regarding each individual care recipient.

https://www.therapservices.net/products/comprehensive-online-solutions-for-aging-and-home-health-providers/

