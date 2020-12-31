Digital Banking Platform Market Size, Share | Industry Trends Analysis by 2027
The digital banking platform market was valued at $3.95 billion in 2019 & projected to hit $10.87 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 13.6%PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, December 31, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The adoption of digital banking platform has increased over time due to rising adoption of smart phones and ease of transactions as compared to traditional banks. The ability of software to protect the confidentiality of digital data stored on mobile devices or transmitted over the internet is increasing its popularity among the end users. Furthermore, technological advancements and increasing awareness amongst consumers can lead to a rapid growth during the forecast period.
Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, "Digital Banking Platform Market by Component (Solution and Service), Deployment Model (On-Premise and Cloud), Type (Retail Banking and Corporate Banking), and Banking Mode (Online Banking and Mobile Banking): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027."
The report provides a detailed study of the global Digital Banking Platforms Market covering a number of important aspects such as current market scenario, estimates, top investment pockets, recent trends, changing dynamics, and vibrant forces of the industry from 2020 to 2027 to identify the underlying opportunities. The report gives much focus on the prospects that may transpire in the near future and provide a significant boost to the overall market growth.
The report also covers the drivers that are playing a substantial role in fueling the market growth. At the same time, restraining factors that are expected to obstruct or hold the growth of the industry are also presented by our expert analysts in order to provide the key market players with a detailed scenario of the future threats in advance.
The report offers exhaustive and thorough insights into each of the prominent end user domains along with actual forecasts till the year 2027. In-depth study of the market size and its detailed segmentation help determine the prevalent Digital Banking Platforms Market opportunities. The major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue waves in the market. The leading market players in the industry are profiled, and their adopted slants & strategies are analyzed meticulously, which predict the competitive outlook of the Digital Banking Platforms Market.
Regions that are covered in the market report include North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia), Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa). The report presents a detailed scenario of the market in each province.
Some ruling enterprises in the global Digital Banking Platforms Market are examined in the report along with the citation of product launches by them, their collaborative undertakings & endeavors, several merges & acquisitions, and many more.
The players operating in the global Digital Banking Platforms Market include Appway, COR Financial Solution Ltd., Edgeverve, FIS Global, Fiserv, Inc, nCino, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, Temenos, and Vsoft Corporation.
Moreover, Porter’s five forces analytical pattern exhibits the assertiveness of the market by assessing several parameters including threats of alternatives, strength of the suppliers, and choice of the buyers operating in the industry.
Key Benefits:
1. The market report offers an all-inclusive analysis of the value chain, changing market trends, major segments, Porter’s Five Forces study, business performance of the leading market players, and competitive landscape in a number of regions across the globe.
2. Porter’s Five Forces analysis focuses on the detailed breakdown of the report highlighting the growing segments that help industrialists come up with useful tactics & approaches to capitalize on the profitable sections.
3. Key investment pockets and current market setups are underlined in the research.
4. The Digital Banking Platforms Market report covers the major states in each province and highlights their revenue contribution as well.
5. Last but not the least; the market report also doles out a demonstration of the active industry leaders.
Highlights of the Report:
1. Detailed and exhaustive evaluation of the Digital Banking Platforms Market.
2. Accrued revenues from each segment of the market by from 2020 to 2027.
3. Drivers, restraints, and opportunities in the industry.
4. Approaches embraced by the key market players.
5. Provinces that would create multiple opportunities for the key players in the industry.
6. Current scope and trends of the Digital Banking Platforms Market.
Key Market Segments
By Component
• Solution
• Service
By Deployment Model
• On-Premise
• Cloud
By Type
• Retail Banking
• Corporate Banking
By Banking Mode
• Online Banking
• Mobile Banking
By Region
• North America
o U.S.
o Canada
• Europe
o UK
o Germany
o France
o Italy
o Spain
o Netherlands
o Rest of Europe
• Asia-Pacific
o China
o India
o Japan
o Singapore
o Australia
o Rest of Asia-Pacific
• LAMEA
o Latin America
o Middle East
