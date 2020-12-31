Luca Cerbone wins Best Young Actor Award
The selection board of the Independent Shorts Awards, Los Angeles, selects actor, Luca Cerbone, as Best Young Actor for his role in the film, It Is What It Is.
We are extremely proud of Luca. As a debut actor, he brought emotion and life to the character caught-up in the emotion of losing a loved one to COVID.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 31, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Italian-American actor, Luca Cerbone, received the Best Young Actor, Silver Award, last night from the Independent Shorts Awards, for his role in the anti-COVID short film, IT IS WHAT IT IS.
“We are extremely proud of Luca,” said producer Michael Sedge. “As a debut actor, he brought emotion and life to the character caught-up in the emotion of losing a loved one to COVID.”
The eight-minute film portrays a young couple discussing their participation in a Los Angeles party. They attended the event despite the known virus risk. It is not until the end of the film that viewers learn she has become a victim of the virus. The entire discussion, as well as their sharing a glass of wine, is only in the mind of her grieving boyfriend (Cerbone).
In addition to Cerbone’s performance award at the Independent Shorts Awards, the film was selected as a Finalist at the Vesuvius International Film Festival, Italy, and has been picked up by the Hollywood-based Bitpix TV channel.
“We are proud to be part of the fight against COVID,” said Theo Dumont, co-founder of Bitpix TV. “Young people need to understand that this is a real threat, even if the vaccine has been approved and is being administered across the nation. The short film, It Is What It Is, goes a long way in revealing the grief this virus can cause.”
Also taking Silver honors at the International Shorts Awards for Best Actor was Kevin Bacon, for his role in UNTIL.
IT IS WHAT IT IS can be viewed on YouTube at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eYI-CZlKGqI&t=37s
