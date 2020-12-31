Luca Cerbone wins Best Young Actor Award

Luca Cerbone's debut role in IT IS WHAT IT IS has gained him Best Young Actor recognition Laurel for Best Young Actor, Los Angeles Independent Shorts Awards IT IS WHAT IT IS Film Poster

The selection board of the Independent Shorts Awards, Los Angeles, selects actor, Luca Cerbone, as Best Young Actor for his role in the film, It Is What It Is.

We are extremely proud of Luca. As a debut actor, he brought emotion and life to the character caught-up in the emotion of losing a loved one to COVID.” — Michael Sedge, Producer