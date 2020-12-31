VSP Royalton / Excessive Speed / Negligent Operation

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20B204316

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Robert Lemnah

STATION: Royalton

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

DATE/TIME: 12/30/2020 at 6:45 pm

INCIDENT LOCATION: Pomfret Road in Pomfret, VT

VIOLATION: Excessive Speed / Negligent Operation

ACCUSED: Timothy Luce

AGE: 32

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pomfret, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 12/30/2020 at 6:45 pm, a member of the Vermont State Police was conducting speed enforcement and conducted a motor vehicle stop on Pomfret Road in the Town of Pomfret. The operator, Mr. Timothy Luce, was stopped for traveling 78MPH in a 45MPH posted speed zone. Mr. Luce was subsequently issued a citation for Excessive Speed and Negligent Operation. Mr. Luce is to appear in Windsor County Superior Court on January 26th, 2021, at 1:30PM for arraignment.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 1/26/2021 at 1:30PM

COURT: Windsor

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.