Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 620 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 201,568 in the last 365 days.

VSP Royalton / Excessive Speed / Negligent Operation

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 20B204316

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Robert Lemnah                              

STATION: Royalton                    

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

 

DATE/TIME: 12/30/2020 at 6:45 pm

INCIDENT LOCATION: Pomfret Road in Pomfret, VT

VIOLATION: Excessive Speed / Negligent Operation

 

ACCUSED: Timothy Luce                                              

AGE: 32

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pomfret, Vermont

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 12/30/2020 at 6:45 pm, a member of the Vermont State Police was conducting speed enforcement and conducted a motor vehicle stop on Pomfret Road in the Town of Pomfret. The operator, Mr. Timothy Luce, was stopped for traveling 78MPH in a 45MPH posted speed zone. Mr. Luce was subsequently issued a citation for Excessive Speed and Negligent Operation. Mr. Luce is to appear in Windsor County Superior Court on January 26th, 2021, at 1:30PM for arraignment.

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 1/26/2021 at 1:30PM           

COURT: Windsor

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A     

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

You just read:

VSP Royalton / Excessive Speed / Negligent Operation

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.