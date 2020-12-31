VSP Royalton / Excessive Speed / Negligent Operation
CASE#: 20B204316
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Robert Lemnah
STATION: Royalton
CONTACT#: 802-234-9933
DATE/TIME: 12/30/2020 at 6:45 pm
INCIDENT LOCATION: Pomfret Road in Pomfret, VT
VIOLATION: Excessive Speed / Negligent Operation
ACCUSED: Timothy Luce
AGE: 32
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pomfret, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 12/30/2020 at 6:45 pm, a member of the Vermont State Police was conducting speed enforcement and conducted a motor vehicle stop on Pomfret Road in the Town of Pomfret. The operator, Mr. Timothy Luce, was stopped for traveling 78MPH in a 45MPH posted speed zone. Mr. Luce was subsequently issued a citation for Excessive Speed and Negligent Operation. Mr. Luce is to appear in Windsor County Superior Court on January 26th, 2021, at 1:30PM for arraignment.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 1/26/2021 at 1:30PM
COURT: Windsor
