WSDOT to start new year with big changes in leadership team

Lars Erickson, External Relations, 360-789-6463 Ian Sterling, WSF, 206-714-1556

Retiring Deputy Secretary Keith Metcalf sets off series of transitions

OLYMPIA – Secretary of Transportation Roger Millar announced today, Wednesday, Dec. 30, the appointments of several key positions in his agency’s executive leadership team. The upcoming retirement of the Washington State Department of Transportation’s second in command, Deputy Secretary Keith Metcalf, set these changes in motion, which include new appointments for Assistant Secretary of Washington State Ferries Amy Scarton; Assistant Secretary of Urban Mobility & Access Patty Rubstello; and Deputy Assistant Secretary of Mega Programs Julie Meredith.

“I thank Keith for all his hard work and tremendous leadership, and I wish him the very best in his hard-earned retirement. I am pleased that WSDOT will continue to be in good hands with Amy, Patty and Julie in these roles,” Gov. Jay Inslee said.

“Keith has dedicated 43 years of public service to transportation for WSDOT and the people of Washington state, and we have all benefitted from his contributions,” said Millar. “I am fortunate to have a deep bench of highly qualified and experienced individuals on my leadership team who can step up and take on the challenges of these roles.”

Amy Scarton, currently the head of Washington State Ferries will serve as WSDOT’s deputy secretary. Scarton was appointed to the helm of WSF in 2017 and is credited with the completion of the first ferries long range plan in more than a decade. Working to reduce transportation emissions, she initiated a program to electrify the state ferry fleet and convert some of the largest ferries to hybrid power. Scarton also shepherded the first new ferry terminal to open in 40 years at Mukilteo.

Patty Rubstello will serve as the new assistant secretary of WSF. Rubstello created and led the Office of Urban Mobility & Access, which brings together tolling, regional transit coordination, and the management of mobility divisions to enhance operational and planning coordination in the greater Puget Sound area. With 30 years at WSDOT, Rubstello has experience in design, construction, planning and traffic operations, and in 2015 served as the agency’s assistant secretary for Tolling.

Julie Meredith will serve as the assistant secretary of Urban Mobility & Access, while also continuing to oversee the more than $6 billion investments in the Puget Sound area “mega” programs (Alaskan Way Viaduct Replacement, State Route 520 Bridge Replacement and HOV, Interstate 405/SR 167 and Puget Sound Gateway). Meredith has more than 30 years at WSDOT and highlights of her career include the successful delivery of the SR 520 bridge, world’s longest floating bridge; and overseeing the opening and multi-jurisdictional coordination of the State Route 99 tunnel.

To ensure a smooth hand-off of duties and continued delivery of transportation programs, these transitions will begin in January.

