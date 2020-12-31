HDOT Highways Annual Report available online

Main, News Posted on Dec 30, 2020 in Highways News

HONOLULU – The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) Highways Division is making its annual Act 100 report for 2020 available online here. This annual report includes HDOT Highways Division goals, progress made towards those goals (including statistics), and expenditure breakdown.

“We’ve converted to digital reporting to attempt to make information about our initiatives to operate and maintain the State Highways system more accessible,” said Ed Sniffen, Hawaii Department of Transportation Deputy Director for Highways. “The Act 100 report tells the story of how our operations are aligned to our mission. Anyone interested in learning more can look through interactive highlights and a map showing our completed projects.”

At the end of the year, HDOT Highways will create a new report for the upcoming year that will be updated monthly through the end of the federal fiscal year in September. The map of completed projects has also been added as a tab to the Highways Program Status map showing current and planned projects over a two-year time frame. The Highways Program Status map is available at https://arcg.is/0XTWX8

###