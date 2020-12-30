NEW: SNAP Increases Being Issued in January

Since March 2020, SNAP households that weren't already receiving the maximum SNAP benefit amount for their household size received an increase to their benefits to bring them to the maximum amount.

The federal government approved a similar increase for January 2021. On January 5th, households with benefit amounts under the maximum amount will receive additional benefits as a supplement to the regular January issuance.

Please note as part of the recent COVID-19 relief package, maximum amounts have increased by 15 percent. This increase will be in effect from January through June 2021.

The amount of SNAP benefits a household receives is based on a federal formula that considers the number of people in the household as well as income and expenses. If a household's usual benefit amount is below the maximum amount in the pictured chart below, they will receive additional benefits to bring them to the maximum amount listed below for their household size. If a household's usual monthly SNAP benefit was already the maximum amount, they will see the 15 percent increase on the 1st of each of these months.

A table showing the new maximum amounts for household sizes can be found on our What's New Page (link below).