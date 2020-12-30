Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 638 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 201,515 in the last 365 days.

NEW: SNAP Increases Being Issued in January

Since March 2020, SNAP households that weren't already receiving the maximum SNAP benefit amount for their household size received an increase to their benefits to bring them to the maximum amount.

The federal government approved a similar increase for January 2021. On January 5th, households with benefit amounts under the maximum amount will receive additional benefits as a supplement to the regular January issuance.

Please note as part of the recent COVID-19 relief package, maximum amounts have increased by 15 percent. This increase will be in effect from January through June 2021.

The amount of SNAP benefits a household receives is based on a federal formula that considers the number of people in the household as well as income and expenses. If a household's usual benefit amount is below the maximum amount in the pictured chart below, they will receive additional benefits to bring them to the maximum amount listed below for their household size. If a household's usual monthly SNAP benefit was already the maximum amount, they will see the 15 percent increase on the 1st of each of these months.

A table showing the new maximum amounts for household sizes can be found on our What's New Page (link below).

You just read:

NEW: SNAP Increases Being Issued in January

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.