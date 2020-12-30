Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 633 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 201,505 in the last 365 days.

Letter of Intent Terminated Between Paul Mueller Company and Subsidiary, Mueller Field Operations, Inc.

/EIN News/ -- SPRINGFIELD, Mo., Dec. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paul Mueller Company, Inc. (OTC: MUEL), a global stainless steel processing equipment manufacturer, today announced the mutual agreement to terminate the letter of intent dated December 11, 2020, pursuant to which Paul Mueller Company was to sell its entire equity interest in its wholly-owned subsidiary, Mueller Field Operations, Inc. (MFO) to the management of MFO. MFO will continue to provide its customers with complex, on-site tank fabrication and other field-installed equipment as a Paul Mueller Company subsidiary.

For additional information about Paul Mueller Company, MFO, or any of the products and services they provide, please go to http://www.paulmueller.com.

Press Contact: Jay Holden | Paul Mueller Company | Springfield, MO 65802 | (417) 575-9422

jholden@paulmueller.com | http://paulmueller.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

Letter of Intent Terminated Between Paul Mueller Company and Subsidiary, Mueller Field Operations, Inc.

Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.