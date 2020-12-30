Musical Comedy Web Series The Worst People You Know Launches Premier Episode on December 31st at 12PM EST
The series guest stars Broadway notables including Taylor Louderman, Gerard Canonico, and more.NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The creators of a new and enthralling musical comedy web series, The Worst People You Know, are excited to announce the launch of its official premier episode, which will air on December 31st, 2020 at 12PM EST.
Created by BMI Lehman-Engel Musical Theater Advanced Workshop songwriting duo, composer Natalie Tenenbaum (Mean Girls) and award-winning lyricist Kevin Wanzor, The Worst People You Know (or #TWPYK) is a serial musical comedy web series that celebrates the most terrible and most hilarious people New York City has to offer.
Directed and edited by Emmy-nominee Nick Bernardone (Netflix’s Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, AMC’s The Walking Dead) the series follows two recently out-of-the-closet 30-somethings who move to New York City with dreams and expectations that most see shattered in their early 20’s. Armed only with their knowledge of Broadway and sitcoms, the dynamic duo sets out to conquer their dreams and find love. Instead, they find THE WORST PEOPLE YOU KNOW.
True to Broadway form, the stellar cast includes Tenenbaum and Wanzor, with Tony Award-nominee Taylor Louderman (Mean Girls), Gerard Canonico (Be More Chill), Badia Farha (School of Rock), James Coker (NBC’s 30 Rock), Sara Chase (Netflix’s Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt), Lane Kwederis (The Late Show with Stephen Colbert), Danielle Trzcinski (Little Black Dress), Zurin Villaneuva (Clueless), F. Michael Haynie (Wicked), Ann Harada (Avenue Q), and Todd Horman (Urinetown). The web series also features Bernard Scahill, Tracey Gordon, Morgan Przekurat, Ashley Campana, Joanna Parson, and Marjoire Failoni.
“As the dumpster fire that is 2020 comes to an end, the time could not be better to unleash upon the world THE WORST PEOPLE YOU KNOW,” says award-winning director, Bernardone, “Shot in pre-COVID New York City, this musical comedy web series is a hysterical, and musical, tribute to all the terribleness New Yorkers encounter on a daily basis. And let's face it - we miss it dearly!”
This five-episode, fully digital series features an original comedy music video, written by Tenenbaum and Wanzor, in each episode. The show was filmed throughout NYC in 2019 and is produced by Madison Global Productions, alongside Chris Aiola. Patrick Ginnetty serves as Director of Photography and Marjoire Failoni as Choreographer.
Viewers and Broadway lovers from around the world are invited to tune in to the premiere of The Worst People You Know on December 31st at 12PM EST at worstpeople.tv . The series trailer can also be viewed at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4JT8kyFVTPg&feature=youtu.be.
Additionally, fans can also follow THE WORST PEOPLE YOU KNOW on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, and YouTube to keep up with the show and for behind-the-scenes exclusives.
ABOUT NICK BERNARDONE
Nick Bernardone’s TV credits include Netflix's Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, NBC's 30 Rock, AMC's The Walking Dead, and Fear the Walking Dead. He has created several digital series/sketches for various outlets such as NBC Digital, Channel101, MyDamnChannel, UCBComedy, and Cracked. Bernardone has been nominated for five Emmy Awards and has won a PGA Award and WGA award.
ABOUT NATALIE TENENBAUM
Singer-songwriter and critically acclaimed pianist/composer, Natalie Tenenbaum is a graduate of the Juilliard School and a Steinway Artist. Natalie has contributed vocal arrangements for Mean Girls on Broadway and created the score for Little Black Dress (Toronto/Mirvish production and National Tour). Tenenbaum’s other credits include Maya & Marty on NBC and Red Dead Redemption 2 (Rockstar Games). She is a member of ASCAP, Dramatists Guild, Upright Citizens Brigade, and the BMI Lehman-Engel Advanced Workshop.
ABOUT KEVIN WANZOR
An actor, playwright, lyricist, and librettist, Kevin Wanzor is the recipient (along with Anna Dagmar) of the Gold and Silver Prize at the Atlantic Songwriting Competition. Wanzor’s projects include Devil's Kin, Kids These Days, Kiki and the Stars, and My Imaginary Family. Wanzor is an alumnus of Syracuse University and Upright Citizens Brigade and is a member of ASCAP, Dramatists Guild, and the BMI Lehman-Engel Advanced Workshop.
