Governor Abbott Announces Additional Extension Of Community Based COVID-19 Testing Sites In Houston, Harris County

December 30, 2020 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced that the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) has secured an extension of four Community Based Testing Sites (CBTS) in Houston and Harris County through January 31, 2021 or until the sites reach maximum capacity of conducting 50,000 COVID-19 tests. The current round of CBTS testing began for both Harris County and the City of Houston in August. 

"These federally-funded testing sites play a crucial role in our ongoing efforts to combat COVID-19 in the Greater Houston community," said Governor Abbott. "I thank the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services for extending operations at these testing sites so that we can continue to detect COVID-19 in our communities, ensure access to testing, and mitigate the spread of this virus." 

TDEM has requested and received extensions for the following testing sites:

City of Houston:

HCC North Forest: 6010 Little York Road, Houston 77016

Southwest Multi-Service Center: 6400 High Star Drive, Houston 77074

Harris County:

San Jacinto College Central: 8060 Spencer Highway, Pasadena 77505

Katy Park: 24927 Morton Road, Katy 77493

Texans looking for a COVID-19 Testing Site near them should visit: http://www.covidtest.tdem.texas.gov 

