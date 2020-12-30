Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Two-Year Opportunity Grants | Nebraska Department of Education

The Expanded Learning Opportunity Grant Program Act was created by the Nebraska Legislature to promote academic achievement in high-need schools during out-of-school time afterschool and during summer break.  Beginning July 1, 2016, one percent of the education proceeds from the Nebraska Lottery are transferred to this fund.  These grants require a partnership contributing a 1:1 match of the grant award.  Partnerships must include a school district and at least one community-based organization, agency or business.  Eligible afterschool sites must be receiving funding from a 21st Century Community Learning Center (21st CCLC) Continuation Grant.  To date there have been two grant competitions for Two-Year Opportunity Grants.

The first competition was conducted in 2017.  Thirteen grants were awarded to provide enrichment programming at 45 sites during the 2017-18 and 2018-19 school years. This cohort is identified as the 2019 Cohort and had a grant period of June 7, 2017 – August 31, 2019.

The 2019 competition resulted in thirteen grants to provide enrichment programming at 48 sites during the 2019-20 and 2020-21 school years. This cohort is identified as the 2021 Cohort and has a grant period of June 7, 2019 – June 30, 2021.

