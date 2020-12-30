Royalton Barracks/ Burglary
CASE#: 20B204243
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Corporal Mark Harvey
STATION: VSP Royalton
CONTACT#: 802-234-9933
DATE/TIME:
INCIDENT LOCATION: Middle Branch Market & Deli/ 29 Vermont Route 14 Randolph
VIOLATION: Burglary
ACCUSED: Unknown
VICTIM: Middle Branch Market & Deli/ 802-728-5750
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: The Vermont State Police responded to the Middle Branch Market & Deli located at 29 Route 14 in Randolph for a Burglary that occurred sometime during the overnight hours. Investigation revealed the suspect entered through an unlocked bathroom window and stole approximately 20 packs of cigarettes, then exited the building through the same open bathroom window. There was no other signs of forced entry and no other damage to the property. This investigation is on gong.
