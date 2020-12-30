Royalton Barracks/ Burglary

VSP News Release-Incident

CASE#: 20B204243

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Corporal Mark Harvey

STATION: VSP Royalton

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

DATE/TIME:

INCIDENT LOCATION: Middle Branch Market & Deli/ 29 Vermont Route 14 Randolph

VIOLATION: Burglary

ACCUSED: Unknown

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

VICTIM: Middle Branch Market & Deli/ 802-728-5750

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: The Vermont State Police responded to the Middle Branch Market & Deli located at 29 Route 14 in Randolph for a Burglary that occurred sometime during the overnight hours. Investigation revealed the suspect entered through an unlocked bathroom window and stole approximately 20 packs of cigarettes, then exited the building through the same open bathroom window. There was no other signs of forced entry and no other damage to the property. This investigation is on gong.

COURT ACTION: N/A

COURT DATE/TIME: N/A

COURT: N/A

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDE IMAGE or INDICATE NOT AVAILABLE N/A

