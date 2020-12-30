Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 625 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 201,456 in the last 365 days.

Royalton Barracks/ Burglary

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 20B204243

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:   Corporal Mark Harvey                          

STATION:   VSP Royalton                  

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

 

DATE/TIME:

INCIDENT LOCATION: Middle Branch Market & Deli/ 29 Vermont Route 14 Randolph

VIOLATION: Burglary

 

ACCUSED:  Unknown                                             

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

VICTIM: Middle Branch Market & Deli/ 802-728-5750

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:  The Vermont State Police responded to the Middle Branch Market & Deli located at 29 Route 14 in Randolph for a Burglary that occurred sometime during the overnight hours.  Investigation revealed the suspect entered through an unlocked bathroom window and stole approximately 20 packs of cigarettes, then exited the building through the same open bathroom window.  There was no other signs of forced entry and no other damage to the property. This investigation is on gong.

 

 

COURT ACTION: N/A

COURT DATE/TIME:   N/A          

COURT: N/A

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A    

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDE IMAGE or INDICATE NOT AVAILABLE N/A

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

Corporal Mark Harvey

Vermont State Police – Royalton  

2011 Vermont Route 107

Bethel, Vermont 05032

(802)234-9933 (Office)

(802) 234-6520 (Fax)

Email: mark.harvey@vermont.gov

 

You just read:

Royalton Barracks/ Burglary

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.